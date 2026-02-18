Indian-origin scientist Dr. Niju Narayanan (48), who achieved notable accomplishments in scientific research in the US, passed away at Mountain House, California. She earned her MS degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Canada.

Dr. Niju was working as a scientist at the world-renowned Berkeley Lab. She is survived by her husband is Sivana Sreejith, from Chala. Her children are Arshiya Sreejith and Arjun Sreejith. Cause of death is yet to be revealed

Who was Dr. Niju Narayanan?

Dr. Niju Narayanan was a highly respected chemical and biochemical engineer known for her dedication to research and her collaborative approach. She made important contributions to biotechnology and applied scientific research and was valued by colleagues across leading institutions.

From June 2021 to 2024, she served as a Project Scientist at Berkeley Lab, where she worked on advanced interdisciplinary research projects. Earlier, she spent four years at Los Alamos National Laboratory, serving as a UC–LANL Entrepreneurial Fellow from 2019 to 2021 and as a Postdoctoral Research Associate from 2017 to 2019, contributing to national-level research initiatives, including work linked to the Agile BioFoundry.

She also held a postdoctoral fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 2013 to 2016. Academically, her doctoral research at the University of Waterloo focused on improving recombinant protein expression in Escherichia coli, for which she received the Murray Moo-Young Biotechnology Scholarship. Her MS research at IIT Delhi focused on microbial processes for lactic acid production.

Through her scientific excellence, professionalism, and humane values, Dr. Niju Narayanan leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire the scientific community.

Details of funeral

The funeral services will be held at Fry Memorial Chapel, Tracy. Public viewing will take place on February 17 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and on February 18 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by the funeral rites.