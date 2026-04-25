Zamil Limon, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi-origin doctoral student at the University of South Florida (USF), was found dead on a bridge in Tampa, Florida, on Friday (US time). The shockingly unfortunate news shook the South Asian-origin community about a week after the young man was last seen in his Tampa residence.

While at a news conference on Friday (US time), the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that Limon’s remains were discovered on the Howard Frankland Bridge. That same day, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh, who was Zamil’s roommate at one point, was arrested in a North Tampa home after reports of an unrelated “domestic violence” call.

Limon was one of two USF students to have mysteriously disappeared this past week. The search for fellow 27-year-old Nahida S Bristy, who is also from Bangladesh, is still ongoing. Authorities insistently appealed to the public to share any information that could help them find her and put the unsettling case behind them.

This is a developing story.