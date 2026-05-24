A young Wall Street trader who gave up his life to help others during the September 11 attacks is set to receive one of America’s highest civilian honours. Welles Crowther, remembered around the world as the “Man in the Red Bandana,” will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously after President Donald Trump approved the recognition ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Trump made the announcement during a rally in New York’s Rockland County alongside Republican politician Mike Lawler, who had urged the administration to recognise Crowther before the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The decision honours a young man whose actions during one of America’s darkest days turned him into a symbol of courage and selflessness.

Crowther was only 24 years old when terrorists hijacked passenger planes and crashed them into the twin towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, reported NDTV. He worked as an equities trader on the 104th floor of the South Tower. Like hundreds of others inside the building, he faced a life-or-death situation after the attacks began.

Instead of focusing solely on his own escape, Crowther chose to help others. Survivors later recalled seeing a young man with a red bandana covering his face moving through smoke-filled hallways and stairwells. Despite the danger, he guided trapped workers toward exits and repeatedly returned to rescue more people.

Why is Welles Crowther remembered as ‘Man in the Red Bandana’?

The nickname came from the red bandana Crowther carried with him. Witnesses who survived the collapse of the South Tower remembered the distinctive cloth wrapped around his face as he directed people through debris and thick smoke, reported NDTV.

Several survivors later shared accounts of how Crowther stayed calm and took charge during the emergency. According to reports from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, he made multiple trips through the building’s sky lobby to assist people trying to escape. Some accounts credit him with helping save as many as 18 lives before the tower collapsed.

.@POTUS tells the mother of Welles Crowther — the 24-year-old "Man in the Red Bandana" who heroically gave his own life to save 18 people on 9/11 — that Welles will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ogAsfyqpB0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 22, 2026

His red bandana later became one of the most recognised symbols connected to his story. Today, the item is preserved and displayed at the museum in New York City as a reminder of the bravery shown by ordinary people during the attacks.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has said Crowther rarely went anywhere without the bandana. His father had encouraged him to carry it for difficult or messy tasks. Over time, the simple piece of cloth became closely linked to his heroism and sacrifice.

On the morning of September 11, Crowther called his mother, Alison Crowther, and assured her that he was safe after the attacks began. Hours later, he lost his life when the South Tower collapsed. Rescue workers later recovered his body from the wreckage.

While announcing the award, Trump praised Crowther’s courage and sacrifice. “At the request of Bruce, and Mike, and some of the great political people we have, and we are approaching the 25th anniversary of September 11th, 2001, a dark day that will live in infamy. We are posthumously awarding Welles the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump said.

He described the award as one of the nation’s most important honours and spoke about Crowther’s actions during the attacks. “Boy, what bravery, saved those people and became a legend in a sense. Nobody else would have done what he did. So he’s going to be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump said.

The president also praised Crowther’s family, particularly his mother, for raising a son whose actions continue to inspire people decades later.

After Trump’s remarks, Alison Crowther addressed the audience and reflected on the recognition given to her son. She called the honour deeply meaningful for her family and said his story still touches people around the world. “It’s such a beautiful thing that even 25 years later, Welles’ light still shines brightly,” she said.

Alison Crowther said she has shared her son’s story with audiences in different countries and has witnessed the impact it has on young people. According to her, many children feel inspired after learning how Crowther chose to help strangers despite the risks, reported NDTV. “They’re tremendously moved and inspired … to be better people,” she said.