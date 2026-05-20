Indian-origin tech veteran S “Soma” Somasegar’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through silicon valley.

Sharing a solemn initial tribute on its official website, Madrona confirmed, “Soma Somasegar passed away unexpectedly” on May 19. Describing him as “unique at every level,” the company acknowledged that the Indian-origin officials who often swore by multiple identities, including technologist, executive and investor, “raised the bar on what we expected of ourselves professionally and, more importantly, personally.”

The cause of death hasn’t been publicly disclosed so far. However, the news prompted a chain of poignant homages from fellow tech leaders of Indian descent, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Donald Trump’s AI advisor Sriram Krishnan.

Tributes pour in for Indian-origin Soma Somasegar

Having first crossed paths with Somasegar in the early 1990s, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recounted the heartwarming memories he had shared with the fellow Indian-origin tech pioneer over the years. Remembering him as “a remarkable leader who helped grow and shape Microsoft’s developer ecosystem, and a dear friend and colleague that I valued greatly,” Nadella said Somasegar “brought depth, humility, and a real commitment to empowering developers everywhere and his impact on Microsoft and the broader technology community will live on!”

Nadella and his wife, Anu, have even shared a close friendship with the late Microsoft veteran and his wife over the past decades. “For Anu and me, this loss is very personal,” he added in a statement. “Soma was there for us during some of the toughest moments in our lives, always with quiet strength, kindness, and a sense of steadiness we depended on. We will miss him very much.”

Chennai-born Sriram Krishnan, who now serves as Donald Trump’s AI advisor, also paid his respects to the tech executive, who he says became his “mentor who would tell us how proud he was of where we had gotten.”

Taking to his X profile, Krishnan also turned the pages of time and shared a personal story revealing why the loss was equally profound for him. “It’s hard to articulate how much of an impact Soma had on @aarthir and me. He spotted us out of under grad, made sure we got our first jobs, spent time with us though he was a senior executive at Microsoft and we were random junior people and showered us with kindness,” he said online.

S “Soma” Somasegar



It’s hard to articulate how much of an impact Soma had on @aarthir and me. He spotted us out of under grad, made sure we got our first jobs, spent time with us though he was a senior executive at Microsoft and we were random junior people and showered us with… pic.twitter.com/sa9HLDjym0 — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) May 20, 2026

He added, “We genuinely wouldn’t have the lives and careers we have now without him. I’m still in shock and so deeply heartbroken. It’s a truly sad day.”

Somasegar’s colleague Matt McIlwain, Madrona managing director, said, “Soma was beloved by so many people in all aspects of his life, and he had such a generous spirit for helping others. We are deeply saddened by this loss, most importantly for his wife and his two beloved daughters. We are focusing on supporting his family, the Madrona team and all those who knew and loved Soma, including the broader Microsoft community.”

Who was Soma Somasegar?

By the age of 59, Somasegar, who is survived by his wife and two daughters, built an indisputable foundation as a leader at Microsoft and Madrona for decades. He joined Madrona Venture Group, a then-early-stage venture capital firm, in November 2015, following a nearly 27-year tenure at Microsoft leading the company’s Developer Division.

Sadly, hours before his untimely passing, the Madrona Managing Director expressed gratitude for being included in the ‘SEED 100’ list and honouring him as the “best early investors of 2026.”

Born in 1966 to Tamil parents in Puducherry, Somasegar chose the American Dream over the Indian Space Research Organisation. Despite the prestigious Indian agency picking him as a research scientist after graduation, he chose to pursue a master’s in computer engineering at Louisiana State University (LSU).

Reports available publicly indicate that his family prioritised education above all else despite his parents’ humbles roots–father was a technician in a hospital and mother a homemaker. The same drive for studying eventually led him to Microsoft. Like most techies at the time, Somasegar signed up for enrolled for a doctoral program at the State University of New York after LSU. Around the same time, he claimed to have sent about “100 resumes to various recruiters,” including Microsoft, the 2008 profile stated.

Having joined Microsoft in January 1989, Somasegar contributed to eight releases of Windows before leading the Developer Division, according to his LinkedIn profile. The recipient of the Asian American Engineer of the Year Award (2008) was also responsible for Microsoft’s R&D labs in Boston, China, India and Israel. Primarily, as the leader of the company’s Developer Division, the Indian-born tech executive was the face of the Visual Studio and .NET family of product that helped tens of millions of developers to build applications and services for client, server, mobile and cloud platforms.