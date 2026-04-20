In what is being described as a domestic violence incident and one of the United States’ deadliest mass shootings since 2024, a man in Louisiana killed eight children, including seven of his own, and wounded two other women in an early Sunday morning attack (US time).

The violent rampage was carried out across multiple houses in Shreveport, resulting in the deaths of children aged 1 to 12 years old.

Shreveport Police have since identified the shooting suspect as a man named Shamar Elkins, who was ultimately killed by the authorities after he fled the scene in a carjacked vehicle, according to officials.

Louisiana mass shooting: Who was Shamar Elkins?

On Sunday, officers shot at him while pursuing the suspect after he carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint.

Shreveport Police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon revealed that officials had identified Elkins as the sole suspect in the shootings. He further disclosed that Elkins had previously had a brush with law enforcement. Therefore, police knew him even before the Sunday massacre.

Elkins is said to have served in the Louisiana Army National Guard for seven years until August 2020, according to the US Army.

According to Bordelon’s revelations, the suspected shooter was arrested in 2019 in a firearms case. Local US news outlet KTBS reported further that Elkins’ arrest happened three years after he completed his army service. He was charged with illegal use of weapons and carrying a firearm on school property. Later that year, he pleaded guilty to the charge and was placed on probation for 18 months. The firearms charge was ultimately dismissed.

What do we know about the Louisiana shooter’s family?

According to details shared by local police, Elkins allegedly began his attacks in a neighbourhood south of downtown Shreveport. He is believed to have first shot his wife at one home on nearby Harrison Street and then driven to another location on West 79th Street, where the situation completely spiralled out of control, as reported by NBC News and CNN.

Inside the second house, seven children were killed. Bordelon said that one of them was found dead on the roof after seemingly trying to escape. The other two women shot during the “domestic” incident were the suspect’s wife and a woman said to be his girlfriend. Both were seriously injured on Sunday.

The Associated Press further detailed the connections between the people involved in the incident by relaying the account shared by Crystal Brown, a cousin of one of the wounded women. The family member stated that Elkins and his wife were in the process of separating.

They were expected to appear in court on Monday. Brown also noted that the pair had been embroiled in arguments about the ongoing tensions relating to the separation before the shooting.

The former Army veteran shared four children with his wife and three children with another woman, who was also shot. Brown said that all seven children were present at the same house at the time of the incident.

Shamar Elkins’ recent social media activity uncovered

In a more recent update, it has also been discovered that the 31-year-old man posted a picture of himself with one of his daughters hours before he is believed to have set off on his murdering rampage on Sunday, as reported by The New York Post.

“Lol!!!! Took my oldest on a lil 1 on 1 date had to catch her down bad ugh ugh,” the suspected killer, who has now been killed, wrote on Facebook, adding multiple laughing emojis. The post featured a photo of his eldest daughter eating a burger on Saturday (US time).

A few weeks prior to the shocking tragedy, the killer also posted a picture of himself with seven children, calling them “all my kids,” on social media. “Happy Easter had a wonderful time at church for the first time with all my kids what a blessed day,” he wrote in the SNS post.

As recorded in a separate Facebook post, Elkins possibly struggled with mental health issues as well. In one such post dated April 9, he wrote, “Dear God, Today I ask You to help me guard my mind and my emotions. When negativity arises, remind me to say, ‘It does not belong to me, in the name of Jesus.

“When depression tries to settle in, when anger rises, when anxiety or panic comes, give me the awareness to recognize what is not from You and the strength to reject it immediately in the name of JESUS.”

Officials speak out after Shreveport mass shooting

The incident has left the entire city “rattled,” as also highlighted by Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux in the wake of the harrowing tragedy. Calling it a “tragic situation,” he also said the Sunday massacre was possibly the “worst” in Shreveport history.

Breaking down in tears, City Councilwoman Tabatha H. Taylor said Sunday, “I’m going to ask the community, along with prayer, with every mental health consultant, counselor, that is out here: This family and this community needs you. I need you. Because how do we get through this?”

US House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has represented Shreveport in Congress for almost a decade, called it “a heartbreaking tragedy.” Noting that his team was in touch with local police, he added on X, “We’re holding the victims, their families and loved ones, and our Shreveport community close in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”