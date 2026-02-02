A Georgia police officer was killed and another cop was severely injured during a shootout at a hotel in the Atlanta region, USA, over the weekend. Gwinnett County Police have since identified the officer as 25-year-old Pradeep Tamang, who was originally from the South Asian country Nepal.

“Today, the families of Master Police Officer David M. Reed #1802 and Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang #2741 received the heartbreaking news that no loved one ever wants to hear,” Gwinnett County’s Sheriff Keybo Taylor shared via X.

He further revealed that tragedy struck when the “brave officers were serving their community and answering the call to protect the residents of Gwinnett County.”

Georgia hotel shooting: What happened

The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) had previously shared the officer involved shooting happened on Sunday, February 1, at approximately 7:30 am (US time). Tamang and David Reed were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express1790 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, Gwinnett County, GA, in reference to a “fraud call” or ” an allegation of credit card theft.”

Officers ultimately contact with a subject who opened gunfire at the two cops. Although the Georgia officers also returned fire and injured the suspect, they sustained injuries of their own during the shootout. “One of the officers has succumbed to their injuries and has died. The second officer remains in critical but stable condition,” @GwinnettPd tweeted on X.

Title: Gwinnett County Officer Involved Shooting

Date: (Update) Feb 1, 2026



The officers involved have been identified as Master Police Officer David M. Reed #1802 and Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang #2741.



Master Police Officer Reed is currently being treated for his… https://t.co/ewfQG2cCSJ pic.twitter.com/voHljQ6DiU — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) February 1, 2026

Before the officers’ arrival at the hotel, a person from South Carolina called police and reported that their credit card had been fraudulently used at the Holiday Inn. When Reed and Tamang approached the front desk manager, they were told that the room was being rented to a man named Kevin Andrews.

According to GBI’s press release, the officers later learned that Andrews had an active warrant for Failure to Appear out of DeKalb County. And so, they attempted to arrest him at the scene. However, Andrews pulled out a handgun and fired at them, hitting both Reed and Tamang/

Who was Pradeep Tamang? Georgia officer shot dead

Senior officer Pradeep Tamang died after succumbing to the injuries he sustained during the cops-involved shooting on Feb 1. As per the statement online, the Georgia cop joined Gwinnett County Police Dept in July 2024. He graduated from the 121st Police Academy in May 2025. He was originally from Nepal, according to Fox 10.

Meanwhile, Master Police Officer Reed, who is being treated for his injuries, remains in critical but stable condition, as per the Gwinnett County Police. He jointed the police department in September 2015 and graduated from the 94th Police Academy.

Georgia shooting suspect identified

Authorities have since identified 35-year-old Kevin Andrews of Decatur, Georgia, as the suspect. In addition to cops being hit in the shootout, the Georgia shooting suspect also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

He is slated to be transported to the Gwinnett County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

Today, the families of Master Police Officer David M. Reed #1802 and Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang #2741 received the heartbreaking news that no loved one ever wants to hear. pic.twitter.com/oWwkGXkqSP — Sheriff Keybo Taylor (@KeyboTaylor) February 1, 2026

This investigation is active and ongoing.