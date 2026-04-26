About a week after two Bangladeshi-origin students enrolled at the University of South Florida (USF) went missing, one of them, Nahida Bristy, is believed to be dead, according to Bangladeshi news reports. Although the search efforts are still ongoing, her family recently told The Daily Star that Florida police had contacted them about the likelihood of the tragedy after fellow 27-year-old Zamil Limon also went missing last week.

Originally from Bangladesh, both Bristy and Limon were in the United States on student visas. Nahida’s brother, Jahid Hassan Pranto, even took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news, “My sister is no longer with us.” His post surfaced on social media a day after Zamil Limon’s body was recovered from the Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa, Florida.

Hisham Abugharbieh, who was Limon’s roommate and a fellow USF student at one point, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two aforementioned University of South Florida doctoral students. Although officials were initially only linking Hisham, who is a US citizen, to Limon’s disappearance, they have now upgraded charges against him, treating the case as a double murder investigation.

Who was Nahida Bristy

27-year-old Nahida S Bristy’s family also told CBS News that police is likely dead, based on the volume of blood discovered at Abugharbieh’s residence, which he shared with Limon. Both she and Limon went missing on the same day, April 16, within hours of each other.

Bristy was studying chemical engineering at the Univeristy of South Florida. In the wake of the shocking student tragedy, one of Nahida’s old Facebook post recently gained attention online. Therein, she celebrated her acceptance into a full-funded PhD program at US.

Expressing her job, she wrote in August 2025, “The laziest & not so bright girl made her way up to University of South Florida & started her PhD journey with a full funding!!!” Reflecting on her long journey, she also thanked her friends and family for believing in her on days when doubted herself.

According to US report, Bristy was last spotted at 10 am in USF’s Natural and Environmental Sciences building, near the center of campus.

Her older brother previously told NBC News that she and Limon were in a romantic relationship in the past but weren’t actively dating recently. On the contrary, Limon’s younger brother told the US outlet that the pair was “thinking about having [a] future together, but were committed to their studies.”

He described both doctoral students as “very serious” people, who would never “disappear without telling anyone.”

This is a developing story.