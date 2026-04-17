Garret Anderson, a former outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, died at the age of 53, the team stated on Friday. He played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, most of them with the Angels, and was part of the team’s 2002 World Series-winning roster.

Anderson spent the majority of his career with the Angels and holds several franchise records, including games played, hits, runs scored, runs batted in, and total bases. He recorded 2,529 career hits and finished with a 0.293 batting average. During the period from 1997 to 2003, he ranked second in total hits in Major League Baseball, behind only Derek Jeter.

What were Garret Anderson’s key career achievements?

Anderson was selected as an All-Star three times. He won the Most Valuable Player award at the 2003 All-Star Game and also won the Home Run Derby that year, reported The USA Today. In 2002, he finished fourth in the American League MVP voting as the Angels won the World Series. That season, he hit 0.306 with 29 home runs and 123 RBIs.

He was one of the league’s most durable players in his early years. He averaged 156 games per season over his first eight seasons. In 2000, he became one of the few players to hit more home runs than walks in a season, with 35 home runs and 24 walks.

Who was Garret Anderson?

Anderson grew up in Granada Hills, California, and was selected in the fourth round of the 1990 amateur draft. He spent five years in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in July 1994 against Oakland. He recorded his first hit off pitcher Ron Darling.

In 1995, he finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting behind Marty Cordova of the Minnesota Twins. He continued as a regular player for the Angels for over a decade, reported The USA Today.

Anderson retired in 2011. The Angels inducted him into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2016. After retirement, he worked with the team as a broadcaster.

In a statement, Angels owner Arte Moreno said the organisation was mourning Anderson’s death and extended condolences to his family. The team said Anderson is survived by his wife Teresa and their children.