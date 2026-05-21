Barney Frank, the sharp-tongued former Massachusetts congressman who became one of the most influential liberal voices in American politics and one of the country’s most prominent openly gay politicians, died Tuesday at his home in Ogunquit, Maine. He was 86.

His longtime friend James Segel confirmed the news. Frank had revealed just last month that he had entered hospice care after battling congestive heart failure.

For more than three decades in Congress, Frank built a reputation as one of the strongest debaters, a brilliant lawmaker and a fierce politician. He represented a suburban Boston district in the House of Representatives from 1981 until 2013 and earned national recognition for helping shape one of the biggest financial reform laws in modern US history.

Who was Barney Frank?

Born Barnett Frank on March 31, 1940, in Bayonne, New Jersey, he grew up in a working-class Jewish family and often described himself as an outsider. “I’m a left-handed gay Jew,” he liked to say. “I’ve never felt, automatically, a member of any majority.”

His mother was a legal secretary, while his father co-owned a truck stop in Jersey City. Frank later suspected his father may have had ties to organised crime because of the corruption surrounding local politics at the time.

Even as a teenager, Frank showed strong political instincts. At age 15, he was deeply affected by the lynching of Emmett Till, a Black teenager in Mississippi. Years later, he joined Freedom Summer efforts in 1964 to help register Black voters in Mississippi.

After serving in Massachusetts state politics, he was elected to Congress in 1980 following the retirement of Representative Robert Drinan.

The law that changed Wall Street

Frank’s biggest legislative achievement came after the 2008 financial crisis. Alongside Senator Christopher Dodd, he helped create the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law in 2010.

The law aimed to tighten regulations on banks and financial institutions after the housing market collapse and the global financial meltdown. It stopped major banks from taking dangerous risks and also created stronger consumer protections against unfair lending practices.

Frank emerged as a central figure during the economic crisis, with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once calling him “brilliant” and praising his ability to simplify complicated issues.

One of the first openly gay voices in Congress

Frank made history in 1987 when he voluntarily came out as gay, becoming the first sitting member of Congress to do so on his own terms. At a time when openly gay politicians were rare and often targeted, his decision marked a major moment in American politics.

He later explained that he wanted people to see there was “nothing to be ashamed of” in being gay. “Prejudice is based on ignorance,” Frank told The Boston Globe in 2011 while preparing to retire. “And the best way to counterbalance it is with a living example, with reality.”

Frank spent years pushing for gay rights, civil rights and women’s rights. He insisted that his partner be invited anywhere congressional spouses were welcomed. In 2012, at age 72, he married Jim Ready, becoming the first sitting member of Congress to marry someone of the same sex.

A career nearly destroyed by scandal

Frank’s political career almost collapsed in the late 1980s after a male prostitute named Stephen Gobie claimed he had operated a prostitution ring out of Frank’s home.

The House Ethics Committee did not prove the prostitution claims, but found that Frank had misused his position to help Gobie with parking tickets and probation issues.

In 1990, the House officially reprimanded Frank, though he avoided harsher punishment like censure or expulsion. Despite the scandal, he won reelection that same year with 66 percent of the vote and later rebuilt his reputation.

His final years and last message

After retiring from Congress, Frank split his time between Massachusetts and Maine with his husband. Before entering hospice care in April, Frank completed a final book titled The Hard Path to Unity. In it, he argued that Democrats should focus less on divisive cultural battles and more on practical policies that could unite voters.

Even while seriously ill, he continued giving interviews about the book. “Frankly,” he told The New York Times, “if I weren’t dying, people wouldn’t be paying as much attention.”

Frank is survived by his husband, Jim Ready, his brother David, and sisters Doris Breay and Ann Lewis, who served in President Bill Clinton’s White House.

Disclaimer: This is a retrospective profile of Barney Frank. As the subject is deceased, this article was reported using archives, personal memoirs, and past interviews, alongside publicly available records.This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.