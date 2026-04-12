A machete-wielding man randomly attacked three people at the iconic Grand Central station n New York City On Saturday (US time). Authorities have since identified the suspect as 44-year-old Anthony Griffin, who called himself “Lucifer.” Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch additionally confirmed that cops shot the man dead after the threat did not stop despite officers giving him “clear demands” and attempting to de-escalate the situation.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani took to his official X account to thank the New York Police Department (NYPD) for its quick response to prevent additional violence. Noting that he had been briefed on the issue, he wrote, “The three victims were taken to the hospital and are thankfully in stable condition. The NYPD is conducting an internal investigation and will release body-worn camera footage, as it does in all incidents involving the discharge of an officer’s firearm.”

This is a developing story.