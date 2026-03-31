NASA’s Artemis II will be the first time humans travel around the Moon since the Apollo 17 mission. Scheduled for April 1, 2026, the 10-day mission will send four astronauts on a journey around the Moon, without landing on its surface. Through this journey, Victor Glover Jr. will become the first Black astronaut to fly around the Moon as the pilot of Artemis II. This is not his first milestone. In 2021, he became the first Black astronaut to complete a long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station, spending 168 days in space.

Early life, education and leadership journey

Born in Pomona, California, Glover graduated from Ontario High School in 1994 before earning a degree in engineering from California Polytechnic State University in 1999.

He went on to complete three advanced degrees in flight test engineering, systems engineering, and military operational science. His early involvement in athletics and community service played a key role in shaping his leadership style.

Career in the US Navy and flight experience

Glover began his career in the US Navy, earning his “wings of gold” in 2001. He flew aircraft including the F/A-18 Hornet, Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler. Over the years, he logged thousands of flight hours across more than 40 aircraft, completed over 400 carrier landings, and flew 24 combat missions. His service also included deployment during Operation Iraqi Freedom and a role as a legislative fellow in the US Senate.

Journey to NASA and key roles before spaceflight

NASA selected Glover as an astronaut in 2013. After completing training in 2015, he worked in several key operational roles, including capsule communicator, operations officer, and support roles for Soyuz and Crew Dragon missions. These roles helped build the expertise required for complex human spaceflight missions.

First space mission and ISS contributions

Glover’s first mission to space came in November 2020 as the pilot of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission. During his time aboard the International Space Station, he served as a flight engineer for Expeditions 64 and 65. He conducted scientific experiments, worked on technology demonstrations, and completed four spacewalks. His work included research in space botany, nutrition, and human health.

His ISS mission was historic not just for its duration, but also for representation. By becoming the first Black astronaut to complete a long-duration stay on the ISS, Glover marked an important milestone in space exploration history. His performance also demonstrated the technical skill and teamwork required for future deep space missions. Glover will fly with commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The crew will first test systems in high Earth orbit before heading toward the Moon on a free-return trajectory.