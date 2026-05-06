Ted Turner, the businessman who transformed global television news by launching CNN, died Wednesday at the age of 87, according to a statement issued by Turner Enterprises.

Born in Ohio, Turner later became one of Atlanta’s most influential business figures, building a vast media network that changed cable television. Turner was widely known for his bold personality and larger-than-life public image, he earned the nickname “The Mouth of the South” for his candid and controversial remarks.

Building a media empire

Turner’s rise in broadcasting began with the creation of cable’s first major superstation, this helped to redefine television programming in the United States. His growing empire later expanded into entertainment and sports, including movie and cartoon channels as well as ownership of professional teams such as the Atlanta Braves.

However, his biggest gamble came with the launch of CNN, a channel many initially dismissed as unrealistic. Turner believed audiences would eventually want access to live news around the clock from anywhere in the world, a vision that fundamentally changed modern journalism. By the early 1990s, CNN had become a global force. In 1991, Time magazine named Turner its “Man of the Year” for “influencing the dynamic of events and turning viewers in 150 countries into instant witnesses of history.”

Outside television, Turner built a reputation as a passionate environmentalist, philanthropist and activist. He founded the United Nations Foundation and consistently campaigned for nuclear disarmament. He also became one of the largest landowners in the United States and played a significant role in restoring bison populations across the American West. His environmental advocacy extended into children’s entertainment as well through the creation of the animated series Captain Planet, designed to teach young viewers about conservation and protecting the planet.

Beyond broadcasting

Although Turner eventually sold his media properties to Time Warner and stepped away from the industry, he frequently described CNN as the defining accomplishment of his life. “Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement,” Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.”

Health struggles

In 2018, shortly before turning 80, Turner publicly disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological condition. Earlier in 2025, he was hospitalised after developing a mild case of pneumonia, though he later recovered while undergoing rehabilitation treatment. Turner is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.