An Indian-origin man was arrested in connection with a shooting incident at a Louisiana store in the United States earlier this month. The shocking development ultimately went public this past week after local US news outlets identified the suspect as Sharad Gajera. The 40-year-old man is said to have turned himself in to local police on April 21 (US time) after an arrest warrant was issued for illegal use of a weapon.

The news itself again draws attention to the seemingly endless streak of gun violence in America. What makes this account even more frightening than usual is that the shooting, described as “accidental” by local authorities, resulted in an unimaginable tragedy for his own family.

The Indian-origin man’s wife, Jigisha Gajera, better known in the family as Soniya, is now fighting for her life in the hospital.

Indian-origin couple at the centre of ‘accidental’ Louisiana grocery store shooting

The case of the alleged gun misfire dates back to the first week of this month. The incident taking place on April 4 at Maggio’s Grocery Store in Bossier City, Louisiana, left Gajera’s wife critically injured, according to local outlet KSLA News 12.

The bullet discharged at close range, following a reported misfire, tore through Soniya Gajera’s mouth. A GoFundMe campaign launched in the aftermath of the devastating tragedy confirmed that the bullet passed entirely through the 30-year-old woman’s jaw, causing catastrophic injuries. She was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, Louisiana, where doctors worked tirelessly to save her.

While Soniya survived, she is still battling for her life after incurring life-changing injuries. “She relies on artificial nutrition, breathes through a tracheostomy, and remains in critical condition,” the fundraiser detailed Gajera’s painful reality. ” Simple things many of us take for granted—smiling, eating, speaking, and breathing freely—are no longer simple for her.”

The post noted that her road to recovery would require multiple urgent and complex reconstructive procedures, including jaw reconstruction, facial reconstruction, and dental implants.

More about the Gujarati woman critically injured in the gunshot accident

Beyond the obvious physical trauma the gunshot accident caused Soniya, the Indian-origin woman is also facing “immense emotional pain and overwhelming financial hardship,” especially since she only recently came to the US.

Although the GoFundMe campaign shares little about her husband and the family’s immigration status, it confirmed Soniya’s American journey was linked to “dreams of building a brighter future.”

Before tragedy struck, she was working part-time and saving for her future, aspiring to become a cosmetologist.

As of now, the fundraiser, which set a goal of $200,000, has amassed nearly $17,000 in donations.

While authorities have yet to formally disclose further details related to Sharad Gajera’s “misfire” accident, this case adds to the recent slew of violent developments in Louisiana.

Just this month, the US state witnessed harrowing incidents, including a shooting at a mall in Baton Rouge and another deadly shootout in Shreveport. A high school senior was killed in the crossfire between two groups in the former incident. Meanwhile, the latter heart-rending mass shooting left eight children dead and two adult women injured.