Renowned Indian-origin mental health activist Meera Varma and her mother, Arti Varma, became the targets of a stabbing attack in a California home on Monday, local US news outlets reported this week. While 25-year-old Meera remains hospitalised after the violent incident in Burbank, her 59-year-old mother sadly succumbed to her injuries.

The Burbank Police Department has since issued an update in the investigation, announcing that detectives identified 30-year-old Sergio Fraire as a person of interest. While formal charges against him are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the stabbing attack suspect was initially booked on suspicion for the murder of Arti Varma and the attempted murder of her daughter, Meera. This is a developing story.