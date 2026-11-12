Scott Colom, a 43-year-old Democrat and former Mississippi prosecutor, has defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in a closely contested US Senate election, making him the first Black person from Mississippi to enter the Senate since the Reconstruction era.

The race for Colom was called on November 11, more than a week after the November 3 midterm elections. He defeated Hyde-Smith by around 4,669 votes, or approximately 0.5 percentage point, after officials counted absentee and provisional ballots, reported AP.

Colom’s victory has historical significance in a state with one of the largest Black populations in the US. Mississippi has not elected a Black senator since Blanche Bruce in 1874. Colom also became the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat from the state since 1982, according to a Reuters report.

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His victory adds to Democratic gains in the 2026 midterm elections and marks a rare breakthrough in a state that has consistently voted Republican in recent presidential elections. Donald Trump won Mississippi by nearly 23 percentage points in 2024.

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Colom’s campaign focused on the cost of living, rising food and fuel prices, healthcare and the concerns of ordinary Mississippians. He also sought support from voters beyond the Democratic base, including those who had traditionally backed Republicans.

Who is Scott Colom?

Born in Columbus, Mississippi, Colom comes from a family of lawyers. He built his career in law before entering electoral politics. According to Al Jazeera, he served as a Mississippi prosecutor from 2016 until 2026. He is married to Nadia Colom and has two daughters, Gwendolyn Lucille and Brooklyn Madison. His identical twin brother, Andrew, also played an important role in his Senate campaign.

Colom entered electoral politics as a district attorney. In 2015, he became the first Black person elected district attorney for Mississippi’s 16th Judicial District, which covers Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties.

His work as a prosecutor brought him into the spotlight in the case of Eddie Lee Howard, a Black man who spent 26 years on death row for murder. Howard was released in 2021 after concerns emerged about the evidence in his case. A judge later dismissed the murder charge, and Colom confirmed that prosecutors would drop it, Al Jazeera reported.

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Colom was also considered for a federal judicial appointment. In 2022, then-President Joe Biden nominated him to become a US District Court judge. The nomination received support from Republican Senator Roger Wicker and former Mississippi governor Haley Barbour. However, Hyde-Smith blocked his confirmation, according to the Associated Press.

The Senate race therefore put Colom in direct competition with the incumbent who had opposed his judicial appointment. However, Colom said his campaign was not about seeking revenge against Hyde-Smith.

His political background also reflects a family history that crossed party lines. The Associated Press reported that his father was once a Republican and worked for former President Ronald Reagan.

Colom, however, ran as a Democrat, focusing his campaign on economic concerns and greater representation in Washington.

What does his historic win mean for Mississippi?

Colom’s victory ends a gap of more than 150 years in Black representation from Mississippi in the US Senate. Blanche Bruce, who won election in 1874 and took office in 1875, was the state’s last Black senator.

The result carries particular significance in Mississippi, whose political history has been shaped by slavery, segregation and the civil rights movement. The state witnessed some of the most violent struggles over voting rights and racial equality. Civil rights leader Medgar Evers was murdered in Jackson in 1963 after campaigning for equal rights and voter registration.

Colom referred to Evers in his final campaign advertisement. Filming at Evers’ former home in Jackson, he spoke about Evers’ military service during World War II, his work for voting rights and his assassination by a white supremacist. Colom urged voters to honour the sacrifices made by those who fought for the right to vote.

At his victory event at the historically Black Tougaloo College, Colom spoke about the significance of the result.

“All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this,” he told supporters, according to the Associated Press. “I had the courage to believe in Mississippi. I had the courage to understand that we can show the country that Mississippi matters,” he said.

He also described the difficulties of running a campaign that many donors initially considered unlikely to win. “There were times that I couldn’t get donors to answer the phone,” he said, according to Reuters. “They did not believe a moment like this was possible. But I kept the faith.”

What are Colom’s political priorities?

Affordability was central to Colom’s campaign. He criticised rising grocery and fuel costs and promised to push for higher wages and tax relief for lower-income residents.

He also said he would seek greater congressional involvement in decisions about military action and defend the Senate’s authority over tariffs.

On healthcare, Colom promised to oppose efforts by the Trump administration to cut Medicaid. He also supported better pay for law enforcement officials and said the US should secure its borders while respecting the law, Al Jazeera reported.

Colom has also addressed the expansion of artificial intelligence and data centres. He said local communities should have a say in whether data centres operate in their areas. He argued that technology companies should pay for the electricity and water their facilities consume and called for greater accountability in the AI sector.

His victory gives Democrats another Senate seat after their strong performance in the midterm elections. Reuters reported that the party held a 55-44 advantage, with the Alaska Senate race still unresolved at the time of its report. Democrats also gained control of the House of Representatives.

Colom has said he wants his election to create opportunities for younger generations.

“My job is to do well enough as the next United States senator that the next time some young Black boy or girl has the work ethic, the vision and the values,” he said, “and they want to be United States senator, that nobody says because of anything I’ve done that they shouldn’t get a chance.”