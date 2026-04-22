A 27-year-old Texas nurse is in a critical fight for survival after a sudden and severe illness struck just days into her honeymoon in Japan. Due to the severe situation, she underwent an emergency medical evacuation back to the United States.

Sarah Danh, a labour and delivery nurse based in San Antonio, fell seriously ill on April 9. She fell ill only two days after arriving in Japan with her husband, Luke Gradl, following their wedding on March 21, reported PEOPLE.

She developed acute liver failure and required immediate intensive care in Japan. Her symptoms included jaundice, vomiting, fever, body aches, and severe hepatic encephalopathy.

What happened during honeymoon?

Danh showed no signs of illness at her wedding or before the trip. Her husband said the situation escalated.

“She has been suffering from so many complications at once,” Gradl said earlier. “It all happened so fast, and we still don’t know why.”

Along with liver failure, Danh also experienced kidney problems and increased pressure in the brain. These complications placed her in a critical state and required constant monitoring.

As her condition worsened, her family went to Japan to support her. Her mother, Le Le, joined the couple to provide comfort during the ordeal.

Bride airlifted to US

After nearly two weeks in critical care, Danh was placed on an emergency medical evacuation flight arranged with the help of her employer, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, and HCA Healthcare. The AirMed team carried out the complex 20-hour journey back to San Antonio.

Danh arrived in Texas on Tuesday evening, exactly one month after her wedding day. Her mother returned separately earlier.

Her family expressed deep gratitude to everyone who made the evacuation possible. “Thank you to HCA Healthcare and Methodist Hospital for providing the medical flight home,” Gradl and Le told PEOPLE.

They also praised the medical staff in Japan. “The doctors and nurses worked nonstop to keep Sarah stable. We will never forget their care and dedication,” they said.

The family added, “To the AirMed team, thank you for moving so quickly. You made a real difference for us. We are also thankful to the team in San Antonio for being ready and waiting for Sarah.”

Although Danh is now back home and stable, doctors have not yet identified the cause of her illness. She remains in serious condition and will undergo further tests and treatment in the United States.

Friends, family, and even strangers have rallied around the couple. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $167,000 to support her medical care and recovery, reported PEOPLE.