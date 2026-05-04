A 26-year-old Indian-origin man was reported missing on the afternoon of April 28, 2026, from Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, USA. Even days after his disappearance, Sandarsh Krishna remains untraceable. The National Park Service is trying its best to connect the dots in a mystery that has barely produced any promising developments amid the ongoing search efforts.

Authorities continue to ask the public for help finding the missing man. His last known location was along the Rim Trail, on Hermit Road between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point, between 4 pm on April 27 and 12 am on April 28, according to a National Parks Service news release.

New lead in Indian-origin man’s Grand Canyon disappearance?

Amid the ongoing investigation into the missing person case, investigators have chanced upon a black backpack believed to be associated with the Indian-origin man. Police believe Krishna had the backpack before his disappearance. It was turned in to hotel personnel at Bright Angel Lodge the same day Sandarsh was reported missing.

Authorities are now seeking to identify and speak with the man who turned the bag in to lodge staff. The individual, whose picture was captured on surveillance footage, is not considered a suspect in the case.

What do we know about Sandarsh Krishna?

Krishna, who has now been missing for several days, was described as “5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build, approximately 160 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.” According to the National Parks Service, he was last spotted wearing athletic clothing.

As reported by local US news outlet AZCentral, officials believe Krishna may have used a rideshare or taxi service before he went missing.

Anyone with information related to Sandarsh Krishna’s whereabouts may contact the National Parks Service’s 24/7 Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009 (USA).

This is an ongoing investigation.