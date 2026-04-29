A mayoral campaign in Washington DC drew criticism from social media users after a poster promoted candidate Rini Sampath as the “Pride of the Devangar community” and called on “Indians in DC and Devangar members” to support her. The poster also carried an endorsement from a caste association, which fuelled debate on the use of caste identity in US politics.

The controversy gained traction after images of the poster spread online. Several users questioned the need to mention caste in a US election campaign. The candidate is being backed by the American Hindu Coalition (AHC).

This is a campaign poster for Rini Sampath, on the ballot for Washington D.C. Mayor (June 2026 Democratic primary).



It calls her the “Pride of the Devangar community” and features a caste association endorsement. It urges “Indians in DC and Devangar members” to vote for her.… pic.twitter.com/AxhZsZcFrU — Nick Plumb (@PlumbNick) April 29, 2026

AHC backing Rini Sampath

The AHC organised a meeting at the ISKCON of DC temple on Monday to rally support for her candidacy. Ankur Misra, Executive Director of AHC Maryland, defended the campaign’s outreach strategy. “We are no longer just observers; we are an organised, united front ensuring that our values and our families are represented at the highest levels of local Government. Rini’s candidacy is a historic first, but our unity is what will make it a lasting movement,” he said.

Earlier, Sampath wrote on X, “I am a proud immigrant who moved to this country when I was 7. My family came to pursue the American Dream, and I am passionate about making that dream a reality for every DC resident.” She posted it after an X user told her to “go home to India.”

Who is Rini Sampath?

Sampath, 31, was born in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district and moved to the United States as a child. She has lived in Washington DC for more than a decade and works as a cybersecurity expert and government contractor. She contests the Democratic primary scheduled for June 16.

I am a proud immigrant who moved to this country when I was 7. My family came to pursue the American Dream, and I am passionate about making that dream a reality for every DC resident. Help me power that campaign at https://t.co/yo8WXOOjuV https://t.co/HTuOTb4iyD — Rini Sampath (@RiniSampath) April 24, 2026

Her campaign runs on the theme “Fix the Basics” and the promise of “A new DC.” She has focused on everyday civic issues. She wants to expand affordable housing, lower rents, and repair roads and sidewalks. She has also promised to improve emergency response times for 911 and 311 services.

“I’ll fix what’s broken, enforce what’s promised, cut what’s unfair, and invest in making DC work for everyone because you deserve a Mayor who keeps her word,” Sampath said in her campaign message.

Her plans include better access to grocery stores, support for local businesses, and safer street design for pedestrians and cyclists. She also aims to improve school infrastructure, ensure stable staffing, and expand access to mental health support for students.

On immigration, she has taken a clear position against policies associated with US President Donald Trump. “As mayor, I will not support voluntary cooperation by DC agencies or MPD with immigration crackdowns that make our communities less safe and less stable,” she said. She also opposed data sharing between local police and federal immigration authorities.

Washington DC remains a stronghold of the Democratic Party. The city has not elected a Republican mayor since 1975, according to The Hill report.