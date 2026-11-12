Colette Kress, currently serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nvidia, is taking over as the company’s interim chief executive officer.

The major transition comes as the Board of Directors announced that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, CEO, and a member of the Board, effective immediately, following his entanglement in an extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for the Asian country. A subsequent report also alleged his involvement in a second affair.

As chaos unfolds at Nvidia, Kress will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer until the company names a permanent successor to Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and is its fourth-largest investor with a stake of about 3.61%.

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Who is Colette Kress?

The Southern Methodist University – Cox School of Business alum boasts three big-time workplace experiences, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Before filling big shoes as the EVP and CFO at Nvidia, she served as Senior Vice President and CFO, Business Technology and Operations Finance at Cisco for over 2 years and worked at Microsoft for more than 4 years as a Corporate VP. She even held various finance roles at Texas Instruments for eight years. These professional commitments ultimately accounted for nearly 25 years in finance roles at leading tech firms.

Kress has been professionally attached to Nvidia for 13 years and counting. She has been in her current role for the entirety of this period since joining the company in September 2013, and has led the chipmaking titan’s finance organisation while playing a significant role in the firm’s growth and evolution, according to a company press release.

“Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position,” said Harvey Jones, Chair of the NVIDIA Board of Directors. “She is supported by an experienced leadership team that has been instrumental in executing NVIDIA’s strategy and advancing its technology roadmap. The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption.”

Nvidia’s revenue was $4.13 billion in the fiscal year Kress joined the company. Since then, the figure has staggeringly surged to $215.9 billion in fiscal 2026. Years ago, she told Fortune that Nvidia was the smallest company she had worked for when she formally forged ties with the chipmaker in 2013.

According to Nvidia’s annual report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Kress holds a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Arizona and a master of business administration degree from Southern Methodist University. The company’s regulatory filings indicate her pay package includes restricted stock units, including a March 2026 award vesting after four years.

How much is Colette Kress worth?

The Nvidia top executive is estimated to have a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to a Forbes update in June 2026. In comparison, Jensen Huang, who continues to be toppled in world rankings, is now believed to be worth $151.2 billion, as per the website’s Real-Time Billionaire list as of November 12, 9:20 an EST. He currently occupies the No. 11 spot despite previously being well above among the Top 10 Richest people.

Kress has so far appeared in multiple Forbes lists, including the 2026 America’s Richest Self-Made Women, in which she claimed the 32nd rank. The leading business net worth tracker also included her among the 2025 Power Women (No. 37), 2025 America’s Richest Self-Made Women (No. 54), and the 2024 Power Women (No. 55).