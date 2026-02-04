American YouTuber Nico Grigg recently claimed that he tried to sneak into Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, and that strange things began happening soon after.

In a video posted on TikTok and later shared on Instagram, Grigg said that blacked-out SUVs had been parked outside his home for several days following the upload of his Epstein Island video. He said he had no idea who the vehicles belonged to or why they were there.

What Nico Grigg said in the video?

In the video, Nico said, “It’s been just three days since I posted this video of me sneaking onto Jeffrey Epstein’s Island. Every day since I’ve been home, there have been blacked-out Escalade trucks sitting outside my house. I’m not sure what they want or who they are, but I’m posting this here now just in case anything happens.”

Toward the end of the clip, he speculated that the vehicles could belong to Epstein’s friends and added an apology in case he had offended anyone, saying he just wanted the situation to end.

A few days earlier, Nico had uploaded a YouTube video documenting his alleged attempt to reach Epstein Island. He explained that he first used a drone to survey the island and noticed a boat nearby, though he said he could not tell whether it belonged to tourists or authorities. He then claimed he traveled to a jet ski rental location to get closer. According to him, before reaching the island, he saw a woman inside Epstein’s residence who appeared to notice them, take photos and possibly call the police.

In the same video, Nico showed footage that he claimed was of the coast guard chasing them as they tried to leave the area. He later said he was disappointed that he could not actually make it onto the island. In the video, he shared that he had received a message from someone claiming to be an employee of Little St. James, warning him to stay away and saying he would be arrested if he tried to return. The video has since crossed millions of views.

Who is Nico Grigg?

Nico Grigg is a US-based content creator best known for prank-style videos and was born in 2005 in Long Island. He first gained popularity for crashing Omegle chats and Zoom calls and later expanded his content across multiple platforms. He runs two YouTube channels, one with over 3.2 million subscribers and another with more than 2.4 million subscribers.

Nico also has a strong presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, X, and TikTok. On Instagram alone, he has around 478,000 followers. The video in which he claimed that black SUVs were parked outside his home was first posted on Instagram and has received more than 835,000 likes along with over 13,500 comments. According to famousbirthdays.com, Nico began his content creation journey on TikTok in December 2020 and has since grown into one of the platform’s well-known prank creators.