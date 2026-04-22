An Indian-origin mother and daughter duo became victims of a heart-rending stabbing attack inside a Burbank home, California, on Monday (US time), according to accounts of the alleged incident family friends shared with local US news outlets. Although police has yet to release the names, their neighbour identified Arti Varma and her daughter Meera Varma as those struck by the unprecedented tragedy.

Unfortunately, Arti Varma was killed in the attack, while her daughter, Meera, was injured and is currently fighting for her life in hospital, ABC7 reported.

Meera Varma is a nationally renowned mental health activist in the United States. She has previously worked with high-profile personalities, including former US President Joe Biden, former First Lady Jill Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey.

This is a developing story.