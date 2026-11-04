Republican Marsha Blackburn has won the Tennessee gubernatorial election, becoming the first woman elected governor of the southern US state. The 74-year-old US senator defeated Democratic candidate Jerri Green on November 3 and will take office in January 2027.

Blackburn secured 45.4% of the vote, or 950,259 votes, against Green’s 43.1%, or 902,546 votes, according to Ballotpedia. Independent candidate David Hatley received 9.3%.

She will succeed Republican Governor Bill Lee, who is barred from seeking another consecutive term because of term limits. Her victory keeps the governor’s office in Republican hands.

Who is Marsha Blackburn?

Born on June 6, 1952, Blackburn graduated from Mississippi State University in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. Before entering politics, she worked in business and ran a promotion and event management company.

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She entered public service in 1995 as executive director of the Tennessee Film, Entertainment and Music Commission. She later served in the Tennessee State Senate from 1999 to 2003 before winning election to the US House of Representatives in 2002.

Blackburn represented Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District for eight terms, from 2003 to 2019. In 2018, she defeated former Democratic governor Phil Bredesen in the Senate election, becoming the first woman elected to represent Tennessee in the US Senate. She won re-election in 2024 with 63.8% of the vote against Democrat Gloria Johnson, according to Ballotpedia.

In the Senate, Blackburn served on committees covering finance, judiciary, commerce, technology and veterans’ affairs. Her work focused on issues including federal spending, healthcare, technology regulation, national security and rural healthcare access.

What are her political positions?

Blackburn has built her political identity around conservative positions on taxes, government spending, education and national security. She is also a close ally of President Donald Trump.

In August 2026, she won the Republican gubernatorial primary against fellow Trump ally and US Representative John Rose, securing 43.6% of the vote against his 33%, according to Ballotpedia.

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During the general election campaign, Blackburn opposed what she described as “woke” school curricula, called for cuts to government spending and backed a ban on transgender women and girls competing in school sports, Axios reported. She said she wanted Tennessee to “remain a safe haven for conservatives”.

After her victory, Blackburn said she was “honored and humbled” by the result, adding: “This victory belongs to the people who make Tennessee great — the families who work hard, the parents who sacrifice, the farmers who feed us, and the volunteers who never give up,” according to Axios.

Blackburn will take office in January 2027. Her transition from the Senate to the governor’s office will put her campaign positions to the test on education, healthcare, public safety, taxes and state spending.