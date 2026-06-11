An Indian-origin financier accused of carrying out a massive $100 million bank fraud scheme while living a life of luxury in California has been arrested by federal authorities.

According to the US Department of Justice, Mahender Makhijani, 44, was taken into custody on Wednesday after armed federal agents raided his mansion in Corona del Mar, an affluent coastal neighbourhood in Newport Beach. He has been charged with bank fraud and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Investigators also allege that he hosted parties involving drugs and sex workers, and later used information from those gatherings to pressure employees and associates. The money allegedly obtained through the scheme has not been recovered, according to court filings.

Prosecutors allege nearly $100 million fraud

According to federal prosecutors, Makhijani orchestrated a scheme that tricked a bank into approving loans worth nearly $100 million. Authorities allege he manipulated real estate paperwork so the properties securing the loans looked far more valuable than they actually were.

Court records claim the documents were modified using a laptop. Prosecutors allege that metadata fields were changed manually and that altered documents were printed, scanned, and reused to make them appear legitimate, according to DHS.

Luxury lifestyle funded by fraud, authorities claim

Prosecutors say Makhijani regularly travelled by private jet and owned two neighbouring mansions in Newport Beach. One of the homes was reportedly used by his in-laws. Authorities also allege he maintained a collection of luxury vehicles that included a Bentley, Porsche, and Mercedes G-Wagon.

According to prosecutors, Makhijani controlled “vast sums of money” and used a network of companies and financial arrangements to conceal the true extent of his wealth. “Makhijani has significant financial resources, but the government has not fully traced and accounted for those resources, which are almost certainly not held in Makhijani’s name,” a criminal complaint states.

Allegations of threats and intimidation

Beyond the fraud allegations, prosecutors accuse Makhijani of using intimidation to maintain control over associates and employees. According to court filings, he allegedly told associates that he would flee to India if authorities ever caught up with him.

Federal investigators also claim he threatened people working for him, warning that he would “kill” them or put their “family on the street” and “their kids on welfare” if they failed to follow his instructions.

Witnesses told investigators that Makhijani allegedly used compromising situations to control people around him. Prosecutors say he hosted parties involving sex workers and drugs that were attended by employees of financial institutions and later threatened to expose participants.

These allegations remain claims by prosecutors and have not been proven in court.

Hotel dispute led to violent confrontations

One of the incidents detailed in the criminal complaint dates back to a dispute over control of Hotel Laguna in 2023. According to prosecutors, Makhijani brought security personnel and bouncers into the hotel’s lobby during the disagreement. Court records allege workers at the property were physically assaulted during the confrontation.

Court records also allege that Makhijani used aggressive tactics against business rivals. Prosecutors claim he ordered associates to place eviction notices at the homes of rivals’ family members and directed people to break into competing businesses.

Arbitrator awards $1.34 billion in separate dispute

The allegations against Makhijani come shortly after a major legal setback in a separate business battle. In May, an arbitrator awarded approximately $1.34 billion to Laguna Beach businessman Mohammad Honarkar in a dispute involving Hotel Laguna and dozens of other properties.

The arbitrator concluded that Makhijani had breached agreements and defrauded Honarkar. The criminal case against Makhijani is ongoing, and the allegations against him have yet to be tested in court.

Disclaimer: The allegations are based on claims made by US federal prosecutors and court documents. The charges have not been proven in court. The references to fraud, blackmail, threats, drugs and parties involving sex workers are allegations contained in legal filings and investigative records.