A high-ranking executive at JPMorgan Chase, Lorna Hajdini, has been named in a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and racial abuse. The complaint, filed in the New York County Supreme Court on April 27, was brought by a junior male colleague of Asian descent, identified in court documents as ‘John Doe.’

The lawsuit claims a pattern of alleged abuse within the bank’s leveraged finance division that reportedly began in 2024. JP Morgan has denied the allegations insisting that there is no merit to Doe’s claims.

The Allegations: Coercion and Racial Slurs

According to the legal filing, the professional relationship between the plaintiff and Hajdini escalated into a series of coercive incidents. The complaint alleges that Hajdini used her seniority to threaten the junior employee’s career progression.

Allegations made by the complainant, John Doe in the lawsuit highlight several instances of sexual coercion, injection of roofies also known as date rape drugs and several dergotary racist remarks amid threats of professional sabotage.

The filing claims Hajdini explicitly threatened to block the plaintiff’s promotion if he did not comply with sexual demands. “I own you! If you don’t cater to my sexual demands, I will make you pay,” Doe was allegedly told by Hajdini as per a Daily Mail report.

The complaint alleges that Hajdini used racially charged language to harass and verbally abuse the complainant where she would repeatedly tell Doe that he needs on her side because why would management otherwise even consider promoting a “Brown boy Indian” to lead originations.

The filing also claims he was administered an “erection-enabling pharmaceutical substance” without his consent to facilitate sexual acts. The plaintiff alleges that these interactions created a hostile work environment characterised by repeated instances of harassment.

Who is Lorna Hajdini?

Lorna Hajdini is a long-time veteran of the American banking giant. Based on her LinkedIn profile and court documents, Hajdini currently serves as an Executive Director in the Leveraged Finance division at JPMorgan Chase.

Hajdini has reportedly been with JPMorgan for nearly 15 years and even served as vice President in her previous role that gave her significant exposure to sectors including Pharma, Medtech, Logistics, and Aerospace.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Statistics from the NYU Stern School of Business. She also completed a program in Private Equity and Venture Capital at Harvard Business School Executive Education.

JPMorgan’s official response

In its first official statement following the lawsuit’s public filing, JPMorgan Chase has rejected the allegations in their entirety. “Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” the bank mentioned in a statement.

The bank noted that while numerous other employees cooperated with their internal investigation, John Doe refused to participate and declined to provide facts or documentation to support his allegations.

The firm maintains that its internal review found no evidence to substantiate the claims made in the lawsuit