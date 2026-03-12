Far-right activist Laura Loomer says she will speak at the India Today Conclave 2026. In a post on X, Loomer wrote, “See you soon, India! Looking forward to speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026 conference this week!.”

Loomer is widely known for anti-immigrant rhetoric, conspiracy theories, and repeated attacks on Indians and H-1B workers.

Who is Laura Loomer?

Loomer is a controversial figure in US politics and right-wing media. She is known for her hardline anti-immigration views, anti-Muslim rhetoric, conspiracy theories, and repeated criticism of Indians and the H-1B visa programme.

See you soon, India! 🇮🇳



Looking forward to speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026 conference this week! — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 12, 2026

Born on May 21, 1993, in Tucson, Arizona, Loomer studied broadcast journalism at Barry University. She later built her profile through work with groups and platforms such as Project Veritas, Rebel News and InfoWars, often using provocative stunts and inflammatory commentary to gain attention.

She has described herself as a “proud Islamophobe” and has long faced criticism for racist and anti-Muslim remarks. She has also spread conspiracy theories, including the claim that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job” carried out by the US government.

Loomer has twice run for Congress in Florida as a Republican, but lost both times, first in 2020, when she was defeated by Democrat Lois Frankel, and again in 2022, when she lost a Republican primary to Daniel Webster.

Regardless of being banned at different points from several social media platforms for violating policies, Loomer remains active on X and continues to command attention in MAGA circles. She also hosts a podcast, Loomer Unleashed, on Rumble.

Anti-India hate

Loomer has drawn a lot of criticism for her repeated attacks on Indians, Indian immigrants and H-1B visa holders.

She has called for ending the H-1B visa programme and has framed Indian professionals in the US as job-takers, especially in the technology sector. Her comments have often indicated Indian workers and immigrants in hostile terms, making her one of the more vocal anti-H-1B voices on the American far right.

She has also attacked prominent Indian-origin figures in US public life and business. Loomer opposed the appointment of Sriram Krishnan as Trump’s AI adviser, claiming he represents outsourcing and foreign worker influence. She has also used debates over tariffs, outsourcing and immigration to push her argument that US firms should stop sending work to India.

Her rhetoric has extended beyond visas. During the 2024 US presidential campaign, Loomer posted that if Kamala Harris defeated Trump, “the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center.” However, Loomer at one point solicited donations through Buy Me a Coffee, a platform founded by Indians, despite her repeated attacks on Indians and Indian workers.

Trump ally and MAGA enforcer

Loomer is seen as an aggressive Trump loyalist and an informal enforcer within the MAGA movement. Reports have suggested that she pushed for the removal of officials she considered insufficiently loyal to Trump during his second term. Trump, however, denied that she played any role “at all” in those firings.

Loomer herself posted on X that General Timothy Haugh, who led both US Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, and his deputy Wendy Noble, were fired because they “have been disloyal to President Trump”.

Her closeness to Trump has also alarmed several Republicans. During the presidential campaign, some in the party blamed her for helping spread unfounded claims and conspiracy theories that found their way into the broader MAGA ecosystem.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis publicly wrote on X, “Laura Loomer is a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans,” reflecting concerns within the party over her influence.

Trump has previously tried to distance himself from some of Loomer’s remarks, saying she was simply “a supporter” and adding, “I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit,”

Repeated controversies

Loomer has built her public profile through confrontation and controversy. She has promoted conspiracy theories about major political figures, including claims about former Vice-President Kamala Harris’s racial identity and other baseless allegations involving high-profile Democrats and Trump critics.

Her inflammatory comments have led to bans from several major platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. According to Loomer, she was even barred from Uber and Lyft after making offensive comments about Muslim drivers.

She also publicly clashed with Elon Musk in December over skilled migration visas. Loomer argued that such visas go against the “America First” agenda. Her X account was temporarily suspended during that dispute, though it was later restored.