Donald Trump’s pick to lead the US Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, has officially been confirmed by the US Senate after a closely fought vote that highlighted the deep political divide in Washington.

Warsh secured confirmation on Wednesday with 54 senators voting in favour and 45 against. He will now replace Jerome Powell, whose term ends on Friday after years of public clashes with Trump over interest rates.

The vote marked the narrowest Senate approval margin for a Federal Reserve chair since the current confirmation process began in 1977.

Who is Kevin Warsh? Meet Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Reserve

Warsh is not new to the Federal Reserve or Wall Street. Over the years, he has built a reputation as someone strongly connected to financial markets and influential business circles.

Here are some key things to know about the man set to take over one of the world’s most powerful economic jobs.

Youngest Fed governor in history

Warsh joined the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in 2006 when he was just 35 years old, making him the youngest person ever appointed to the role. Before entering the Fed, he worked on former President George W. Bush’s National Economic Council.

Warsh stayed at the Federal Reserve until 2011 and became one of the important faces inside the central bank during the 2008 global financial crisis.

At the time, the Fed was trying to prevent the US financial system from collapsing. Working closely with then Fed chair Ben Bernanke, Warsh helped manage emergency bailouts for struggling financial institutions and supported measures aimed at calming financial markets.

Married into the Estée Lauder family

Warsh is married to Jane Lauder, a member of the famous The Estée Lauder Companies family. According to Forbes, Jane Lauder’s estimated net worth stands at around $2.7 billion. She previously held several senior management positions inside the family business founded by her grandmother, Estée Lauder.

Trump connection runs deep through Warsh’s billionaire family ties

Another important part of Kevin Warsh’s powerful network comes through his father-in-law, billionaire businessman Ronald Lauder. Ron Lauder is a former classmate and longtime supporter of US President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, Lauder is also part of a US-linked investor group that received backing to develop lithium deposits in Ukraine. Lithium is considered one of the world’s most important minerals because it is heavily used in electric vehicle batteries and modern technology.

Lauder is also said to have business interests in Greenland. Former US national security adviser John Bolton once said it was Lauder who first got Trump interested in Greenland.

Around the same time, Warsh also joined billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller as a partner at the Duquesne Family Office. The firm helps manage Druckenmiller’s massive fortune, estimated at nearly $11 billion.

Druckenmiller is well known in financial circles for his famous trade against the British pound in the 1990s alongside current US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent while working for billionaire investor George Soros. That trade reportedly earned more than $1 billion in profit.

The ‘financial market whisperer’

Because of his strong Wall Street connections, many people inside financial circles began referring to him as the Fed’s “financial market whisperer”.

During the crisis years, Warsh repeatedly warned that massive government rescue programmes could eventually fuel inflation. That prediction, however, did not play out at the time.

Later, many economists argued that even bigger government spending after the crisis might actually have helped the US economy recover faster.

Trump, who has often focused more on how his officials appear in public and on television, praised Warsh while announcing the nomination and called him “central casting” for a Fed chair.

From Wall Street to Stanford

Warsh studied at Stanford University and later graduated from Harvard Law School. He began his career in the 1990s at Morgan Stanley, where he worked in mergers and acquisitions.

After leaving the Federal Reserve in 2011, Warsh joined Stanford University’s conservative Hoover Institution. He also started teaching at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Fed enters a tense phase under Warsh

Warsh is stepping into the role at a difficult moment for the US economy. The Federal Reserve is facing pressure as inflation continues to rise, making it harder for the central bank to lower interest rates.

Warsh is expected to lead his first Federal Reserve meeting on June 16 and 17, where policymakers are likely to hold heated discussions over what should happen next with interest rates.