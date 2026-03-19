An Indian-origin man accused of running a large fraud operation across the United States is now being actively tracked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, who is also known as “Kenny” Patel, has been named as a key accused in a scam that targeted several victims over a period of years. Authorities are now asking for help in finding him.

Why is Patel wanted by the FBI in the US?

According to officials, the alleged fraud took place between 2017 and 2021 and involved tricking people into sending large amounts of money. Victims were usually contacted over the phone. They were told that their personal information or identity had been linked to some kind of criminal activity.

Fearing legal trouble, many were persuaded to send money. In most cases, the payments were made in cash or through prepaid debit cards, and sent to different addresses across the United States.

Patel is known by several names, including “Mecco”, “Kenny”, Kalpeshkumar R. Patel and Kalpesh Patel. He is a 33-year-old man, born on May 17, 1991, in India. Officials describe him as having black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, also known as Kenny Patel, is #wanted by the #FBI for his alleged participation in a nationwide scheme to defraud multiple victims into transmitting large sums of money, usually in the form of cash and prepaid debit cards, to addresses throughout the… pic.twitter.com/txx9YtRKaz — FBI (@FBI) March 18, 2026

According to the FBI, he has previously worked as a fuel station attendant, cashier and store worker. Authorities believe Patel could be living in, or travelling between, the US states of Illinois and Pennsylvania. His current location is not known, which is why the FBI has asked the public to come forward with any information.

Arrest warrant and charges

According to the FBI, “On June 22, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Patel in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky, London, Kentucky, after he was charged with Mail and Wire Fraud Conspiracy. Patel is considered a fugitive from justice, and any information regarding his whereabouts should be treated as significant and actionable.”

The FBI has officially classified him as a fugitive and said that any information about his whereabouts should be treated as important. People with details have been urged to contact the nearest FBI office or an American embassy or consulate.

Another Indian national on FBI radar

In a separate case, the FBI recently increased the reward to up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. He is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and is accused of killing his wife, Palak Patel, in 2015.

The incident took place at a doughnut shop in Hanover, Maryland, where the couple worked. Investigators say he fled after the crime and has been on the run ever since. Authorities believe he may have left the United States.