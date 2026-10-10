US President Donald Trump has appointed conservative commentator Katie Zacharia as the next White House press secretary, announcing the decision on Friday afternoon.

Zacharia, 41, will replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August. She currently works as a communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that runs Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social.

Announcing the decision on Friday, October 9, Trump praised Zacharia for her support and loyalty, saying she had an “unblemished record of support” and had been a “loyal and brilliant supporter.”

“I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Zacharia has worked for the platform’s parent company since June, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary.



Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he… pic.twitter.com/pLSyjiXI6P — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 9, 2026

Who is Katie Zacharia?

Zacharia is a lawyer who earned both her undergraduate and law degrees from Pepperdine University in California. She lives in California and has four children.

Before joining the Trump administration, Zacharia served as general counsel for Fix California, a non-profit founded by Trump ally Ric Grenell. The organisation works to advance a conservative agenda in California. She also worked with White Rose Resistance, an anti-abortion advocacy group, according to her linkedin profile.

The 42-year-old political strategist has spent much of her adult life working in Republican politics. She regularly appears on conservative news channels Newsmax and Fox News, where she has defended Trump and his administration’s policies.

Zacharia began her political career with roles at the Republican National Committee and the White House Office of Political Affairs during former President George W. Bush’s administration in 2006.

Since June this year, she has worked as a senior communications adviser for Trump’s media company and its Truth Social platform, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also had a brief stint at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where she worked from February to March this year, under then-Secretary Kristi Noem. She later said she left the job because travelling between California and Washington placed a strain on her family.

Zacharia takes charge ahead of crucial midterm elections

Zacharia is taking over the role at a politically sensitive time for the Trump administration. The upcoming midterm elections are becoming a challenge for the president, with an increasing number of Republican candidates distancing themselves from him.

Zacharia welcomed the appointment in a social media post, saying she looked forward to working with journalists in Washington and across the country. “The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out,” she wrote on Truth Social.

Her appointment also comes at a time when relations between the White House and the media are particularly tense.

The administration is facing legal challenges over its efforts to ban three news organisations from White House grounds. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that Trump’s approval rating had fallen to 32%, the lowest of his political career.

Zacharia defended Trump’s UFC event at the White House

In a June interview with the BBC, Zacharia defended Trump’s controversial decision to host a televised Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the White House.

Responding to criticism of the event, she argued that the values associated with UFC fighting were closely linked to the principles on which the United States was founded.

“The principles of the UFC are the kind of principles that founded our Constitutional Republic,” she said.

“It’s about not giving up the fight until the bitter end,” Zacharia added. “I think there’s no better summation of the American ethos than a good UFC fight.”

Zacharia is succeeding Leavitt, who regularly criticised mainstream media organisations during her time as press secretary. She was also known for giving reporters quick, sharp-tongued answers during White House briefings.

Trump frequently praised Leavitt and counted her among his trusted advisers. She left the administration in August, before the White House’s restrictions on the three news organisations were imposed.

In a social media post on Friday, Zacharia acknowledged the standard set by her predecessor and said she wanted to continue the administration’s communication efforts.

Leavitt had set a “high standard,” Zacharia said. She added that she wanted “to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day.”

The White House press secretary’s job involves much more than answering questions at daily briefings. The role includes managing often difficult relations with journalists, coordinating communications with different parts of the White House and advising the president on media strategy.

The press secretary also oversees an office that handles a large number of daily questions and requests from journalists and other media organisations.