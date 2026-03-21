An Indian-origin judge in the US – who is among key representative of the Indian-American community in Texas – has been convicted in a high-profile campaign finance case, marking a major development in Texas politics. KP George, who serves as county judge of Fort Bend County, was found guilty of money laundering by a jury and now faces sentencing in June.

The conviction, classified as a third-degree felony under Texas law, carries a potential prison term of two to 10 years along with a fine of up to USD 10,000. The case has drawn attention due to George’s political standing and the diverse demographic of the county he represents.

Conviction over misuse of campaign funds

Prosecutors told the court that George had transferred more than USD 46,000 from his campaign account into personal accounts. The funds were allegedly used for private expenses, including payments related to his home.

The defence, however, maintained that these transactions were reimbursements for personal loans that George had earlier extended to his campaign. Despite this argument, the jury returned a guilty verdict after several hours of deliberation.

Following the decision, George was briefly taken into custody in the courtroom. He was later released on bond and walked out of the county jail on Friday evening.

Sentencing in June, removal from office likely

George has opted to have the judge decide his sentence, with the hearing scheduled for June 16. Legal experts note that under Texas law, an elected official can be removed from office following a conviction, though the process is completed after sentencing.

Until then, he is expected to continue in his role, although suspension or removal may follow depending on the outcome of legal proceedings and any appeals. Officials indicated that local authorities may temporarily redistribute his responsibilities or appoint an interim replacement if required.

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George, who traces his roots to India, has been a prominent figure in local politics and is seen as a key representative of the Indian-American community in Texas. His conviction is likely to have broader political and community implications in the region.