Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a 37-year-old former Alaska state representative, has won the state’s gubernatorial election, becoming the first Democrat elected governor there since 1998. His victory marks a political shift in a state that has largely backed Republican governors over the past three decades.

The race was called for Kreiss-Tomkins on November 13, after 10 days of vote counting. He defeated three Republican candidates, including Bernadette Wilson, who had President Donald Trump‘s endorsement, reported AP.

Kreiss-Tomkins will replace outgoing Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy, who has been in office since 2018 and cannot seek another term. He will take office on December 7 and become the youngest governor in Alaska’s history.

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Tony Knowles was Alaska’s last Democratic governor. He won re-election in 1998 and left office in 2002 after serving two terms.

Kreiss-Tomkins campaigned on lowering living costs, improving public education and making state government more efficient. He also promised to build a bipartisan administration involving Democrats, Republicans and independents.

“Alaskans want change,” Kreiss-Tomkins told Alaska Public Media after his victory. “They want (a) bipartisan problem-solving approach in their elected officials, and that’s what they’re going to get with me as governor,” he said.

Who is Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins?

Born in Sitka, Alaska, Kreiss-Tomkins grew up in the state’s southeastern region. He attended Sitka High School before enrolling at Yale College, but left without completing his degree.

His political career began at 23, when he challenged a long-serving state representative after opposing a tax break for oil companies. According to his official candidate profile, he left college to campaign across Southeast Alaska and defeated the incumbent by just 32 votes.

He represented the region in the Alaska House of Representatives from 2013 to 2023. His district included rural communities that often voted for Trump. Kreiss-Tomkins built support among independent and Republican voters by working across party lines on issues such as public education, healthcare and fisheries.

After leaving the legislature in 2023, he returned to electoral politics with his campaign for governor.

Often called JKT, Kreiss-Tomkins made bipartisan governance a central part of his campaign. He said he wanted to appoint people based on their ability to solve problems rather than their political affiliations.

“If they’re competent, if they’re service-minded, if they’re entrepreneurial, if they’re problem-solvers, you’re on the team. Game on,” he said at a candidate forum, according to AP.

His campaign received support from prominent figures across party lines. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski endorsed him a week before the election. Three former Alaska governors – Democrat Tony Knowles, independent Bill Walker and Republican Frank Murkowski – also backed his candidacy.

What are his priorities as Alaska governor?

Kreiss-Tomkins focused his campaign on the cost of living, public education, healthcare, housing, electricity prices and the state’s fishing industry.

His key priorities include:

Education: He wants full and forward funding for public schools, arguing that years of underfunding have contributed to school closures, larger classes and teacher shortages. He also supports removing mobile phones from classrooms.

He wants full and forward funding for public schools, arguing that years of underfunding have contributed to school closures, larger classes and teacher shortages. He also supports removing mobile phones from classrooms. Healthcare: He has backed protecting Medicaid expansion and expanding telehealth services, particularly for people in remote communities.

He has backed protecting Medicaid expansion and expanding telehealth services, particularly for people in remote communities. Housing and childcare: His proposals include reducing barriers to home construction and making childcare more affordable by easing regulations for providers.

His proposals include reducing barriers to home construction and making childcare more affordable by easing regulations for providers. Energy: He wants to reduce electricity costs through cooperation among utilities and investment in renewable energy.

He wants to reduce electricity costs through cooperation among utilities and investment in renewable energy. Fisheries: He has called for reducing bycatch, protecting salmon habitats and opposing the Pebble Mine project.

Kreiss-Tomkins will also inherit a state budget heavily influenced by oil revenue, leaving Alaska vulnerable to changes in energy prices. He has said he wants to manage public finances carefully and support a moderate Permanent Fund dividend.

He also plans to pursue a constitutional amendment to place stricter limits on annual withdrawals from Alaska’s Permanent Fund. Any budget surplus, he has suggested, should partly go towards the state’s rainy-day fund rather than automatically increasing spending.

“I know what the famine cycle looks like because that basically describes all 10 years I happened to be in the Legislature,” he said, referring to Alaska’s dependence on oil revenue. “But I have seen the history of what the feast cycle looks like, and I really don’t want the pendulum to swing too hard the other direction.”

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Another issue on his agenda is the expansion of data centres. He has called for a pause on new projects until state lawmakers establish rules governing their development.

He has also promised to improve the functioning of state government by addressing delays in permits and access to public benefits, including Medicaid.

“I really want to focus on making government work,” he told Alaska Public Media.

How did Kreiss-Tomkins win Alaska election?

Alaska uses an open primary system in which candidates from all parties compete on the same ballot. The top four advance to the general election, where voters use ranked-choice voting.

Kreiss-Tomkins finished first in the August primary. Another Democrat, Tom Begich, later withdrew from the race and urged Democratic voters and donors to unite behind him.

In the November election, Kreiss-Tomkins faced three Republican candidates, including Wilson, who had Trump’s endorsement.

According to Alaska Public Media, Kreiss-Tomkins was on track to receive more than 50% of first-choice votes, which would eliminate the need for a ranked-choice tabulation. The result remains unofficial until election officials certify it, a process scheduled to be completed on November 25.

His victory will bring the number of Democratic governors across the US to 30, up from 24 before the 2026 midterm elections, according to Alaska Public Media.

Kreiss-Tomkins has said he does not intend to reverse every policy of the outgoing administration. Instead, he wants to work with lawmakers and voters across the political spectrum.

“If we run from one extreme to the other, I think if you zoom out and you look at the big picture, much less gets accomplished, and sometimes you actually move backwards,” he told Alaska Public Media.