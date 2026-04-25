Bangladeshi-origin Zamil Limon and Nahida S Bristy, two doctoral students at the University of South Florida (USF), were reported missing, according to a statement from the school’s police department on Tuesday (US time). While there’s still no news on Bristy, Limon’s body was subsequently found this week.

In the aftermath of the shocking discovery, his roommate, Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh, was arrested. The 26-year-old man is now facing charges of domestic violence, simple battery, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, failure to report a death and unlawfully holding or moving a dead body, according to Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer’s public announcement.

“Through investigative measures, we are able to link the suspect to this case and to this body,” Maurer said. “Right now, we are pending the autopsy results for manner and cause of death.”

This is a developing story.