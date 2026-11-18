The White House has withdrawn Dr Heidi Overton’s nomination to lead the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after doubts emerged about whether she could secure enough support in the Senate.

The administration pulled her nomination ahead of a key Senate committee vote, reported AP. Her nomination had faced opposition from lawmakers across party lines over her views on vaccines, scientific independence and other health policies.

President Donald Trump had nominated Overton in August, describing her as a close ally who could help advance his health agenda. However, disagreements among Republicans weakened her chances of confirmation.

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Who is Heidi Overton?

Heidi Overton is a physician and former White House domestic policy adviser. She earned her medical degree from the University of New Mexico and completed a general surgery residency at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, reported CBS News. She also served as a White House fellow during Trump’s first term.

Overton later moved into conservative policy work. She joined the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), an organisation that supports policies aligned with Trump’s agenda. From March 2021 to January 2025, she served as its chief policy officer and vice-chair of its Center for a Healthy America.

Her 2026 financial disclosure report also lists her work as a policy adviser to the Trump-Vance transition organisation between September 2024 and January 2025. She subsequently served as a deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy. The report also identifies her as chairman of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships from June 2026.

Overton worked closely with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and Dr Mehmet Oz, who leads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CBS News reported.

When announcing her nomination, Trump praised her role in the administration’s health policies and said she would work with Kennedy and Oz on faster drug development, medical innovation, clinical trials and lower medicine prices.

Trump also quoted Kennedy as saying, “Heidi is ‘ALWAYS RIGHT,’ Secretary Kennedy recently said in the Oval Office!”

Her nomination came after a turbulent period at the FDA. The agency’s previous commissioner, Dr Marty Makary, resigned in May amid tensions within the administration. Kyle Diamantas, previously the FDA’s top food official, took over as acting commissioner.

Why did Trump withdraw Heidi Overton’s FDA nomination?

Overton faced questions from Republicans and Democrats during the Senate confirmation process. The main concerns involved her views on vaccines and whether she would be willing to challenge the administration on scientific issues.

One major controversy concerned her support for Trump’s proposal to break up combination vaccines, including the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, strongly criticised her position. He had described it as “almost disqualifying” and questioned whether she would defend scientific independence if her views differed from those of Trump or Kennedy, reported AP.

Cassidy had also raised concerns about whether Overton’s experience prepared her to lead a large agency dealing with staff and morale problems.

The Senate committee had 12 Republicans and 11 Democrats. Overton needed the support of all 12 Republicans to advance her nomination, making Cassidy’s position particularly important.

AP reported that Cassidy remained undecided ahead of a key committee vote scheduled for Wednesday morning. The White House withdrew the nomination on Tuesday after signs emerged that she lacked sufficient support.

However, Cassidy disputed the suggestion that Overton would have lost the vote. In a post on X, he said he believed she had enough backing to pass both the committee and the full Senate. “I believe she would have had the votes to pass out of committee and pass the full Senate,” Cassidy wrote.

He suggested that the withdrawal was linked instead to disagreements over abortion policy. According to AP, anti-abortion Republicans had sought commitments from the White House on what they described as “life issues”. Cassidy said the administration withdrew Overton rather than make those commitments.

The dispute came as the FDA was reviewing the safety of the abortion pill mifepristone at Trump’s request. The review could lead to renewed restrictions, including a possible requirement for in-person prescriptions. AP reported that the FDA had promised to publish its findings by March.

Overton also faced criticism from other Republicans. Senator Susan Collins of Maine raised concerns about her approach to flavoured e-cigarettes. The FDA had recently authorised the first fruit-flavoured e-cigarettes for adult smokers seeking to quit, while previous administrations had opposed flavours that could appeal to teenagers and children.

She also faced criticism from some supporters of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. They accused White House officials, including Overton, of blocking Kennedy’s priorities on food additives and pesticides.

Calley Means, a former Kennedy aide, made similar allegations against Overton and other officials in comments to podcaster Joe Rogan. These were allegations, not established findings against her.

The disputes over vaccines, scientific independence, abortion and other health policies left Overton’s nomination without a clear path to confirmation.

Who will lead FDA now?

The White House has not announced whether it will nominate another candidate to lead the FDA. AP reported that it was unclear when, or whether, the administration would put forward a replacement.

The withdrawal adds to a series of setbacks for Trump’s health-related nominees. His first choice to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr David Weldon, was replaced after doubts emerged about his Senate support. Two of Trump’s nominees for surgeon general, including Dr Casey Means, also failed to secure confirmation.

For now, the FDA remains under the leadership of acting commissioner Kyle Diamantas.