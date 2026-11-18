Hakeem Jeffries, a Democratic representative from New York, is set to make history as the first Black lawmaker to become Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Jeffries won his party’s nomination for the post in a closed-door vote on Wednesday, November 18, positioning him to take over the leadership of the chamber when the new Congress begins on January 3.

According to NBC News, Jeffries secured 251 votes against 11 in the secret-ballot election. His election as Speaker is expected, as Democrats are projected to hold a comfortable majority in the House. The Speaker is third in line to the US presidency, after the vice-president and the president pro tempore of the Senate.

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Who is Hakeem Jeffries?

Jeffries, 56, was born in Brooklyn, New York, and represents the state’s Eighth Congressional District. He is serving his seventh term in the US House of Representatives.

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He has been the House Democratic leader since 2023, making him the highest-ranking Democrat in the chamber. He was unanimously elected to the position in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. Before becoming the party’s leader, Jeffries served as chair of the House Democratic Caucus and as whip of the Congressional Black Caucus.

What is his political career?

Before entering Congress, Jeffries served for six years in the New York State Assembly. During his time in the state legislature, he worked on civil rights, criminal justice reform and housing-related legislation. In 2010, he led efforts to reform New York City’s controversial stop-and-frisk programme. His legislation prevented the New York Police Department from maintaining an electronic database of people who were stopped and questioned but not charged with an offence.

He also worked on legislation to end prison-based gerrymandering in New York, which involved counting incarcerated people in the districts where they were imprisoned rather than in their home districts.

Jeffries was elected to the US House in 2012. Since then, he has worked on several legislative initiatives, including criminal justice reform and measures to support veterans and small businesses.

He was also one of seven House impeachment managers during Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial in the Senate in 2020. He became the first African American man to serve in that role.

Jeffries played a role in the passage of the bipartisan FIRST STEP Act in 2018, which introduced changes to federal sentencing and prison rehabilitation programmes. He also supported the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which sought to introduce police reforms.

What does his Democratic leadership mean?

Jeffries took over as House Democratic leader in 2023, succeeding Nancy Pelosi after Republicans gained control of the chamber. He led Democrats through their time in the minority and campaigned across the country ahead of the latest congressional elections. According to NBC News, Democrats are projected to win 259 House seats, giving Jeffries a sizeable majority when the new Congress convenes. The number is well above the 218 votes required to become Speaker.

His party’s majority is expected to give him greater room to manage internal disagreements compared with his Republican predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, who faced a difficult 15-ballot contest before winning the Speaker’s gavel in 2023. Jeffries’ nomination also comes amid wider changes in Democratic leadership. Representative Katherine Clark is expected to become majority leader and Representative Pete Aguilar is expected to take the majority whip position.

What is his educational background?

Jeffries graduated with honours in political science from the State University of New York at Binghamton.He later earned a master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University and a law degree from New York University School of Law, graduating magna cum laude. Before entering politics, he worked as a lawyer at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and served in the legal departments of Viacom and CBS.