Federal agents recovered 303 gold bars worth nearly $40 million, around $2 million in cash and dozens of Rolex watches during a raid at the Virginia home of former senior CIA-linked official David Rush, reported New York Post citing court documents filed in a federal investigation into alleged fraud and embezzlement.

The search uncovered 303 gold bars valued at nearly $40 million, around $2 million in cash and dozens of Rolex watches, as per officials. Court records show the raid took place after the CIA raised concerns about missing government assets assigned to the official for work-related purposes, reported New York Post.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed Rush’s exact role at the CIA, but court filings state he held top secret security clearance and had access to classified information.

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The FBI said the investigation began after the CIA carried out an internal review and found possible violations of federal law.

“After a CIA internal investigation identified potential violations of the law, CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the information to the FBI for a law enforcement investigation,” the FBI said in a statement.

“The FBI is working closely with our partners at the CIA and the Department of Justice as we continue to investigate this matter fully,” the statement added, as reported by New York Post.

According to investigators, Rush requested large amounts of gold and foreign currency between November and March, claiming the valuables were needed for official duties. When the CIA later conducted a routine audit, officials allegedly discovered that much of the material was missing from official custody, reported New York Post.

Court documents state that agents first checked a storage area in Rush’s office that he allegedly used to keep work-related funds and valuables. Investigators said only part of the money remained there.

Following this, federal agents searched Rush’s Virginia residence last week. During the raid, investigators uncovered stacks of gold bars, large amounts of cash and luxury watches that prosecutors believe may be linked to government funds.

Who is David Rush?

The criminal case against Rush goes beyond the missing valuables. Prosecutors allege he built much of his government career on false claims about his military and educational background, reported New York Post.

According to an FBI affidavit filed on May 20, Rush served in the US Navy after enlisting in 1997. In 2004, he submitted a transcript from Clemson University that helped him secure a commission as an officer in the Navy Reserves.

Federal records show Rush received an honourable discharge from the Navy Reserves in February 2015 with the rank of lieutenant. Investigators said there is no evidence that he served in any branch of the US military after that date.

Despite leaving the military in 2015, prosecutors allege Rush falsely claimed he remained an active Navy Reserve captain. Court documents show he allegedly used those claims to obtain 744 hours of military leave from the federal government. Authorities said the leave payments totaled nearly $77,000, reported New York Post.

Investigators also accused Rush of exaggerating his academic qualifications. He allegedly claimed to hold a mathematics degree from Clemson University and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

However, university officials reportedly told investigators they could not find records showing Rush earned those degrees.

The affidavit also states that Rush claimed he attended elite military aviation programs, including US Air Force and Naval Test Pilot schools. But federal aviation and military records allegedly showed he never held a pilot’s license and instead worked mainly in technical and IT-related roles.

Authorities said Rush served as an information technology technician during parts of his military career rather than as a pilot or test officer, reported New York Post.

What charges David Rush currently faces?

Rush faces charges linked to false statements, fraudulent military leave claims and alleged misrepresentation of his credentials. The court filings describe a broader investigation into possible embezzlement of government property between 2009 and May 2026, reported New York Post.

The affidavit alleges Rush knowingly took valuables that belonged to the US government over several years. Prosecutors have not yet announced additional charges tied directly to the gold bars or cash found at his home, but the investigation remains active.

Rush has not publicly responded to the allegations. It remains unclear whether he has entered a plea or retained legal representation.