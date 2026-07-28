Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has named restaurant industry veteran David Deno as its new chief executive officer after a difficult year due to weak sales and public backlash.

Deno, the former CEO of Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba’s Italian Grill, will take over on August 10. He succeeds Julie Felss Masino, who became CEO in July 2023. Masino will step down from the board but stay on as an advisor until October 9 to help with the transition.

“David brings decades of experience across the restaurant and retail industries, with a strong track record of leading businesses through growth and a demonstrated commitment to operational excellence,” said Carl Berquist, independent chairman of the Cracker Barrel board.

Who is David Deno?

Deno has worked in the restaurant and retail industry for more than 40 years. He was CEO of Bloomin’ Brands from 2019 to 2024. Before that, he spent 15 years at Yum! Brands, where he served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer. He also worked as CFO of Pizza Hut and started his career at Burger King. He is currently a board member at Krispy Kreme and Panera Brands.

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Julie Felss Masino became Cracker Barrel’s president and CEO in July 2023. Before joining the company, she was president, international, at Taco Bell from 2020 to 2023. She has also worked at Fisher-Price, Sprinkles Cupcakes and Starbucks. She will leave the CEO role on August 10 and remain an advisor until October.

Why did Cracker Barrel face backlash?

Masino faced criticism in 2025 after Cracker Barrel announced a major makeover plan. The company introduced a new logo and updated restaurant interiors. The new logo removed “Uncle Herschel,” the man leaning on a wooden barrel, for the first time in 48 years.

The change drew criticism from conservative commentators, MAGA supporters and some political leaders. They said the company was moving away from its traditional Southern identity. The criticism also followed earlier complaints about Cracker Barrel’s Pride Month posts and its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Media personality Collin Rugg called the new logo depressing, while the conservative account End Wokeness said company leaders should face charges for a “crime against humanity.” Others criticized the outrage. Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner said people were focusing on a restaurant logo while many Americans were struggling with housing, groceries and medical bills.

President Donald Trump also urged the company to bring back the old logo. “They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He had earlier asked the company to “go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before.”