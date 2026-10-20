Days after US reports cited an internal Netflix memo indicating the streaming giant is initiating its biggest layoffs since 2022, the company is set to see a second executive departure in less than a week. So the OTT banner is preparing to bid its film division boss, Dan Lin, farewell nearly three years after he took charge.

Ahead of his departure, Lin is said to have addressed his teams throughout the day on Monday and attended Saturday’s Academy Gala, according to Variety. The leading entertainment media outlet also noted that he was spotted on Sunday at a tastemaker screening for “La Bola Negra” on the Netflix campus.

Lin issued a statement on Monday, thanking Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters and Bajaria. “It’s been a great privilege to lead this incredible team and work with amazing filmmakers and talent to bring their movies to the world,” he said, as quoted by Deadline.

His exit announcement follows the company’s Thursday revelation that content chief Bela Bajaria would be departing after nearly a decade. The Indian-origin British-American media executive is now on path to be replaced by former Disney executive Peter Rice at Netflix, who will also oversee the film division’s operation until Lin’s yet-to-be-announcement replacement takes the helm.

The massive changes at the company are making huge mainstream headlines as it faces scrutiny over its growth in the future. As woes such as intensifying competition and user engagement cloud Netflix’s identity, the streamer is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday.

The company’s stock has dropped about 40% from where it stood a year ago, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Dan Lin’s journey before Netflix uncovered

Before ascending to the top Netflix job in the film division in 2024, the Taiwanese-American film and TV producer had already consolidated his presence in the industry. As the founder and CEO of production company Rideback, formerly Lin Pictures, based at Warner Bros., he has backed notable films like the IT film franchise, The Lego Movie titles, and the live-action Lilo & Stitch in recent years.

According to Rideback’s official ‘Business Rockstars’ page dating back over a decade, Lin’s company formed in 2008 and has been a major driving force behind movies like the Robert Downey Jr. starrer Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Terminator Salvation, Gangster Squad, and the Gareth Edward directorial Godzilla, among others.

Originally serving as Senior Vice President of Production for Warner Bros. Pictures, he oversaw development of films such as Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-winning drama The Departed; 10,000 BC, directed by Roland Emmerich; The Aviator, directed by Scorsese; Alexander, directed by Oliver Stone, TMNT; Invasion; Unaccompanied Minors; Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed; and Torque over the course of his 8-year tenure from 1999 to 2007.

He holds an undergrad degree from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (1994) and completed his MBA at Harvard Business School in 1999.

Dan Lin’s Netflix tenure was a rollercoaster ride

Once named among ‘The 30 Most Powerful Film Producers in Hollywood’ by The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, the outgoing film division chief has been attached to multiple high-profile hard-hitters during his time at Netflix. However, his tenure has produced a mixed bag of releases.

The rollercoaster ride, which has had its ups and downs, ranged from crime-thriller The Rip, starring the highly sought-after Hollywood pals Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and Oscar-winning, record-breaking animated blockbuster K-Pop Demon Hunters (although greenlit during Scott Stuber’s leadership) to The Electric State featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, a movie for which Netflix shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars only for it to be a massive misfire.

While Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has only had good memories to look back at, analysts have looked at Lin’s streaming stint as controversial.

“I started working with Dan well before he joined us in 2024 and his strength as a producer was always clear,” Sarandos said in a statement, as quoted by Deadline/ “Once he joined Netflix, I saw up close how his dedication to quality filmmaking, rigor around dealmaking and strategy, and collaborative spirit elevated our film business. I’m grateful to Dan for everything he’s done for Netflix films.”

Although Netflix rose to the challenge of the Oscar contest each year during Lin’s tenure, the streamer’s recent underperforming movies have painted a stark contrast. As reported by the LA Times, Brandon Katz, director of insights and content strategy at Greenlight Analytics, said the OTT’s five most-watched English scripted summer movies in their first eight weeks garnered the lowest average hours watched as opposed to the streaming giant’s top five summer releases in 2025, 2024 and 2023, citing media analytics firm Nielsen’s data.

“Netflix decreasing the volume of originals that it produces over the last couple years, particularly in the original English language film arena under Dan Lin, while that’s a better ROI move, it’s naturally going to lead to less lottery tickets that you have to potentially hit the jackpot,” Katz said, as quoted by the LA Times.

Lin’s period in the Netflix office was largely defined by spending cuts and slate reductions to prioritise quality, which became even more pronounced in comparison with his predecessor, Scott Stuber, doubling down on weekly Netflix movie releases, as also reported by Variety. At the same time, his June 2026 profile by The New York Times describes him: “Dan Lin doesn’t fawn over stars or write blank checks. And he still greenlights more movies than anyone.”