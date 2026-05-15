Serial entrepreneur Andrew Feldman has entered the ranks of the world’s AI billionaires after the explosive stock market debut of Cerebras Systems, the semiconductor startup he co-founded a decade ago.

According to Bloomberg, Cerebras shares surged nearly 68% during their Nasdaq debut in New York on Thursday, making it the largest IPO of the year and one of the biggest semiconductor listings in tech history. The rally pushed the company’s market valuation to roughly $67 billion and catapulted Feldman’s personal fortune to an estimated $3.2 billion, based on calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Cerebras co-founder Sean Lie also emerged as a billionaire, with his stake valued at around $1.6 billion.

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Speaking to Bloomberg Television after the debut, Feldman described the listing as a landmark moment for the company and the wider semiconductor industry, calling it one of the most significant tech IPOs in recent years.

Betting big on giant AI chips

Founded in 2015, Cerebras has carved out a niche in the booming AI infrastructure race by designing unusually large processors aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence workloads.

Unlike conventional chips produced by rivals such as NVIDIA, Cerebras has focused on wafer-scale processors that are dramatically larger than standard AI chips. The company argues that the architecture allows faster performance for certain AI applications, particularly inference, the process of running trained AI models.

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Bloomberg reported that Cerebras’ flagship chips are roughly the size of a sheet of printer paper, making them among the largest AI-focused processors ever built.

The company has benefited from surging demand for AI computing power since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022, which transformed the economics of AI hardware worldwide.

Feldman told Bloomberg Television that demand for faster AI inference systems has accelerated rapidly as businesses seek real-time AI responses rather than slower model outputs.

From Stanford campus to Silicon Valley exits

Feldman, 56, grew up on the campus of Stanford University, where both his parents worked as professors. Although he initially considered an academic career, he eventually shifted toward entrepreneurship after attending business school.

His first major break came when he joined a hardware networking startup as its first non-engineering employee. The company was sold about 18 months later for $280 million when Feldman was still in his twenties.

He later helped launch Riverstone Networks, which went public during the internet-era networking boom of 2000. Bloomberg noted that a later Cerebras filing disclosed Feldman pleaded guilty in 2007 to a federal felony charge related to circumventing accounting controls during his tenure at Riverstone. He received probation and a monetary fine.

Before founding Cerebras, Feldman also co-founded SeaMicro, a startup focused on energy-efficient servers for data centres. The business was acquired by Advanced Micro Devices in 2012 in a deal valued at more than $330 million.

ChatGPT boom transformed Cerebras’ fortunes

Bloomberg reported that Cerebras struggled to gain significant commercial traction in its early years despite multiple product launches. The turning point came with the global AI boom triggered by generative AI systems such as ChatGPT.

The company later secured a long-term agreement with OpenAI involving hundreds of megawatts of computing capacity through 2028, a partnership reportedly valued at nearly $20 billion.

Cerebras has since positioned itself as a challenger to Nvidia in the rapidly expanding AI hardware market, focusing on systems purpose-built for AI training and inference instead of adapting traditional computing architectures.

A CEO known for barbecue and bold engineering bets

As reported by Bloomberg, away from chip design, Feldman is also known internally for hosting large barbecue gatherings for employees. Bloomberg reported that during Cerebras’ early startup phase, he regularly smoked ribs and chicken behind the offices of venture capital firm Foundation Capital, an investor that still owns about 7% of the company.

The tradition reportedly continues even after Cerebras’ rise into one of Silicon Valley’s most closely watched AI infrastructure firms.

Feldman has also gained recognition in the AI sector for championing unconventional approaches to semiconductor design. In 2024, he was named among TIME magazine’s most influential figures in artificial intelligence for his work on AI-focused computing systems.