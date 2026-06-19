Indian American technology executive Amit Nehru has joined cybersecurity and AI company Rubrik as Group Vice President of Global System Integrators (GSIs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), bringing more than 25 years of experience in building and scaling global partnerships.

In his new role, Nehru will lead Rubrik’s GSI and MSP business and help accelerate cyber resilience initiatives through strategic partnerships at a time when organisations worldwide are dealing with growing cyber threats and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence.

A career built on partnerships and growth

Before joining Rubrik, Nehru spent several years at ServiceNow, where he served as Vice President of Global Partnerships and Channels. During his tenure, he maintained a 45% year-over-year growth rate for the company’s Global Partners and MSP business for five consecutive years. He also helped establish billion-dollar, multi-year frameworks aimed at scaling the company’s AI platform through global partners. Nehru has held senior partner sales and business leadership roles at PTC, Hitachi, Accenture, 3i Infotech and Bharti Airtel. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics from Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Why Rubrik brought him on board

Rubrik said Nehru’s appointment comes as enterprises increasingly rely on large system integrators and managed service providers to build cyber resilience frameworks and secure AI-powered operations. “As we navigate the transition to agentic cyber resilience, our global partner ecosystem remains a core pillar in helping organisations safeguard their business,” said Alok Agrawal, Chief Solutions Officer at Rubrik.

“Nehru’s unique capability to design and execute integrated, global Go-to-Market strategies that deliver massive revenue at scale makes him an invaluable asset. His expertise with GSIs and MSPs will be pivotal as we help the world’s largest and most regulated organizations secure their data and maintain their Minimum Viable Business.”

According to Rubrik Zero Labs, only 28% of organisations in 2025 believed they could fully recover from a cyber incident within 12 hours, down from 43% in 2024.

Focus on AI and cyber resilience

Speaking about his new role, Nehru said, “Organisations are undergoing a profound architectural shift as they integrate AI amid escalating cyber threats. This transition represents a massive opportunity for GSIs to lead the market and unlock high-margin growth.”

“The launch of Rubrik Agent Cloud for Anthropic’s Claude and Project Hourglass marks a defining milestone for AI governance. Alongside our premier launch partners – Cognizant, Deloitte, HCLTech, LTM, NTT DATA, and Wipro – we are enabling GSIs to deploy autonomous agents with resilience engineered from day one.”