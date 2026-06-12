Jain spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh has received official recognition in the United States after a New Jersey township honoured his efforts to promote peace, non-violence and interfaith harmony across the world.

At a ceremony held at the City Council Hall in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, mayor Laura Pfrommer presented a civic proclamation to Acharya Lokesh in recognition of his global peace initiatives, reported news agency ANI. The honour acknowledged the impact of the “We Support Peace” campaign, a movement that encourages dialogue, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among people from different communities, cultures and faiths.

Mayor Pfrommer praised the campaign and its growing influence. She said the initiative had reached the United States and was encouraging people to support the goal of a world free from violence and conflict, reported ANI. She also described Acharya Lokesh as a spiritual leader dedicated to promoting peace, harmony and brotherhood among people.

Several community leaders attended the event, including Basant Gupta, a member of the Atlantic County Cultural and Heritage Board.

What recognition did Acharya Lokesh receive?

The civic proclamation honoured Acharya Lokesh for his contribution to peacebuilding and his efforts to spread the message of non-violence through the “We Support Peace” campaign, reported ANI.

The initiative focuses on bringing together people from different countries and religious backgrounds around a common belief that peace is the foundation of a better future. The campaign promotes dialogue instead of conflict and encourages cooperation among communities.

During the ceremony, Acharya Lokesh spoke about the ancient Indian principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which means “The World is One Family,” reported ANI. He said humanity must look beyond divisions and work together for the welfare of all people. “War and violence can never solve any problem,” he said.

“Violence only breeds further violence, while wars bring immense suffering and are a curse for humanity,” he added. He said conflicts leave deep social and economic scars. According to him, wars often lead to inflation, unemployment, humanitarian crises and long-term suffering that affects generations.

Acharya Lokesh urged people across the world to make peace a shared responsibility. He called on citizens and leaders alike to work towards a future built on understanding, compassion and cooperation, reported ANI. At the end of the event, he offered prayers for peace, happiness and prosperity for all humanity.

Who is Acharya Lokesh?

Acharya Lokesh is a Jain monk, spiritual leader and social reformer known for promoting non-violence, interfaith dialogue and global peace. He is the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and the World Peace Center in New Delhi, organisations that work to spread the teachings of peace and harmony inspired by Jain philosophy.

For many years, he has engaged with religious leaders, policymakers, diplomats and community groups in India and abroad. His initiatives focus on reducing social divisions, encouraging dialogue between different faiths and promoting values such as tolerance, compassion and mutual respect.

Acharya Lokesh has represented India at several international forums and peace conferences. Through his outreach efforts, he has advocated the principle of ahimsa, or non-violence, as a practical solution to many of the challenges facing modern societies.