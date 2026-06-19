When SpaceX finally made its stock market debut, much of the attention naturally fell on Elon Musk. The listing pushed the value of his personal stake in the company beyond the $1 trillion mark, making him the first trillionaire. But Musk was not the only winner

The blockbuster IPO has created thousands of new millionaires and boosted the fortunes of several longtime SpaceX insiders and early believers. Though investor enthusiasm briefly pushed SpaceX above some of the world’s biggest companies by market value, the stock has cooled slightly in recent days. Even so, shares remain significantly above their IPO price, leaving many shareholders sitting on enormous gains.

The billion-dollar finance chief

Among the company’s biggest beneficiaries is Bret Johnsen, SpaceX’s chief financial officer. Johnsen joined the company in 2011 and has played a key role in shaping its financial strategy over the years. Before SpaceX, he worked at semiconductor firms Broadcom and Mindspeed Technologies. Thanks to the IPO rally, his stake in SpaceX is now worth about $1.2 billion.

Another major winner is Gwynne Shotwell, the company’s president and chief operating officer. She is famously Musk’s most trusted lieutenant, Shotwell has been with SpaceX since its early days and oversees the company’s day-to-day operations. While Musk focuses on long-term vision and engineering challenges, Shotwell is credited with turning those ambitions into reality. Speaking after the IPO, she described her role as helping execute the company’s goals while Musk concentrates on strategy and technology.

Former SpaceX engineer Nathan Silvernail summed up her importance in a way that while Musk sets the direction, Shotwell ensures the company delivers. From managing customer relationships to securing contracts and funding, she has become one of the most influential figures behind SpaceX’s success. Her stake is now worth around $2.4 billion.

A PayPal ally who bet early

Luke Nosek, one of the earliest supporters of SpaceX, has also seen his wealth soar. Nosek first crossed paths with Musk as a co-founder of PayPal and joined SpaceX’s board in 2008. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a prominent venture capitalist, co-founding Founders Fund with Peter Thiel and later launching Gigafund. His early faith in SpaceX has paid off handsomely. Following the IPO, his stake is estimated to be worth about $6.3 billion.

The biggest winner outside Musk may be Valor Equity Partners.The investment firm holds a massive SpaceX stake worth roughly $96.6 billion, most of it on behalf of clients. Its founder and CEO, Antonio Gracias, has been one of Musk’s closest business associates for more than two decades. Gracias currently serves on SpaceX’s board and previously sat on Tesla’s board as well. He has remained a trusted member of Musk’s inner circle, even working alongside him during efforts to streamline government operations under the Trump administration.