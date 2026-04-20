Iowa City Police has released a photo featuring five people, whom officials are viewing as “persons of interest” in Sunday morning’s (US time) shooting near the University of Iowa in the United States of America. The quintet currently under authorities’ radar included three University of Iowa students as well.

The incident occurred at the downtown Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa City Police seeks public help in ID’ing ‘persons of interest’

As investigators are seeking to identify these “persons of interest” associated with the shooting, Iowa City police has yet to name them. In an official release, authorities urged anyone with information on the people pictured to contact Detective Cade Burma at cburma@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5275.

Offering an update on the situation, officials said that one victims was in critical condition, while the other four victims were in stable condition. More information on the victims is still awaited.

No arrests had been made at the time of writing.

Shooting near University of Iowa – What happened?

According to the Iowa City Police Department’s (ICPD) original press release from April 19, police responded to a report of a “large fight” int he 100 Block of East College Street at 1:46 am on Sunday, April 19. Officers arriving at the scene also heard gunfire.

Additionally, local US news outlet ABC7LA also shared a video of a brawl that erupted before five people, including the three university students, were injured in a shooting on a pedestrian mall the college campus in Iowa City.

Officials blocked off a large section of the Ped Mall early Sunday for forensic analysis. In a ‘Hawk Alert’ notification on the University of Iowa’s Emergency Updates webpage indicated that the Ped Mall had re-opened as of 12 pm local time on April 19. While there is no known ongoing threat to the public at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

University of Iowa issues statement after downtown shooting

The public university’s Office of Strategic Communication has since released a statement addressed to the community regarding the April 19 Iowa City shooting. Confirming that three University of Iowa students were injured in the incident, The university’s President Barb Wilson said that the higher education institution was in close communication with local law enforcement.

“While we await additional information, I am thinking about these students and their families, friends, and all the people who care about them. I am holding them close in my thoughts, along with everyone in our community who is hurting or feeling shaken right now,” the statement added. “Moments like this can feel overwhelming. They can make a large campus feel suddenly very small. Many of you may be worried, upset, or unsure how to process what has happened. Please know that you are not alone in that.”

This is an ongoing investigation.