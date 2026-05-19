Children were being led out of classrooms by armed police officers. Families stood outside in panic, waiting for answers. Within minutes, one of San Diego’s best-known mosques had turned into the scene of a deadly shooting that authorities are now investigating as a possible hate crime.

The attack happened on May 18 at the Islamic Centre of San Diego in the Clairemont neighbourhood, around eight miles north of downtown San Diego. Three adults were killed, including a mosque security guard and two teen suspects who were found dead in a car nearby.

The Islamic Center of San Diego is the largest mosque in San Diego County and also houses Bright Horizon Academy, a school for children from pre-kindergarten through third grade.

First details on suspects out- What we know so far

Police said the two suspected shooters were males aged 17 and 19. Their names have not yet been released as the investigation is still ongoing. The suspects were later found dead inside a car near the mosque. FBI San Diego special agent in charge Mark Remily said bomb technicians cleared the vehicle after officers arrived at the scene.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said both suspects appeared to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Investigators later discovered that one of the teenagers had been reported missing just two hours before the shooting.

At around 9:42 am, the suspect’s mother contacted police, saying her son had disappeared along with her firearms and car. She also warned officers that her son was suicidal and might be travelling with a friend. Authorities said both young men were reportedly wearing military-style fatigues.

Chief Wahl confirmed that one of the suspects had taken three weapons from his mother’s home before the attack.

Hate messages found during the investigation

Law enforcement officials told investigators that one of the suspects left behind a suicide note that included references to racial pride.

Authorities also found hate-related messages written on one of the weapons used in the shooting, although police have not publicly revealed the exact wording.

“There are details and information that we are investigating as to exactly what those hate words were that were conveyed. But yes, it’s being investigated as a hate crime. At this point, there was definitely hate rhetoric that was involved,” Wahl told CNN.

Investigators were also able to connect one of the suspects to Madison High School, located about a mile away from the mosque.

Wahl, however, said investigators have not found any direct threat aimed specifically at the Islamic Center of San Diego. According to him, the messages and writings linked to the suspects appeared to contain broader hate-filled rhetoric rather than plans targeting one particular place.

He also said religious institutions everywhere continue to face security concerns in today’s world, calling it an unfortunate reality many communities live with. Chief Wahl said the location of the attack immediately raised concerns that the shooting may have been motivated by hate. “Because of the Islamic Centre location, we are considering this a hate crime until it’s not,” Wahl said.

He added that investigators were still examining the language used in the messages found during the probe. “There was no specific threat, especially no specific threat to the Islamic Centre. It was just general hate kind of speech that covered a wide gamut,” he added.

Security guard credited with stopping worse tragedy

Officials believe the mosque’s security guard may have prevented the attack from becoming even deadlier. Chief Wahl described the guard’s actions as “pivotal.”

“I think he played a pivotal role in assisting from this being much worse,” he said.

Police also believe the guard managed to help contain the violence near the front area of the mosque. “We do believe the security guard was able to help at least minimise the situation to the front area of the mosque,” Wahl added.

The FBI is now working closely with local law enforcement as investigators continue collecting evidence from the scene.