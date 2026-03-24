One of the two pilots who died in Sunday night’s horrifying crash at LaGuardia Airport has been identified as 30-year-old Antoine Forest, a Quebec native whose love for flying shaped his entire life. Forest was so passionate about aviation that he learned English to increase his chances of building a career in the skies.

“He flew his first plane when he was 16 years old,” said his grieving great-aunt, Jeannette Gagnier, in an interview with the Toronto Star. “He was always taking courses and flying. He never stopped. It’s a very bad day for me.”

The second pilot who lost his life in the tragic runway crash at LaGuardia Airport has now been identified as MacKenzie Gunther. According to reports by CBC News, citing Radio-Canada, Gunther was the First Officer on the Air Canada Express flight that collided with a fire truck while landing late Sunday night.

Antoine Forest identified as one of the pilots killed in LaGuardia crash

Forest and another pilot were the only fatalities in the accident, which occurred when their Air Canada Express jet collided with a Port Authority fire truck that was rushing to help another plane in trouble nearby.

“These were two young men at the start of their careers, so it’s an absolute tragedy that we’re sitting here with their loss,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford during a press conference on Monday. Forest had been working as a first officer for Jazz Aviation, operating as Air Canada Express, since December 2022.

Gagnier shared fond memories of Forest, saying he and his younger brother used to spend summers with her and her husband in Hawkesbury. “The loss of our two fellow crewmembers onboard Flight 8646 is a profound tragedy,” said Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association. “They were dedicated to their passengers’ safety.”

🚨 BREAKING: One of the pilots who passed away following the crash at LaGuardia Airport in NYC has been identified as 30-year-old Antoine Forest.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/o22wrrXbYK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

Second Pilot MacKenzie Gunther Identified

Gunther, too, had been building his career step by step, flying regional aircraft and working his way up. More details about his life are still coming in as authorities continue to inform families and gather information.

The crash occurred when the Port Authority fire truck was cleared to cross the runway at the same time the Air Canada jet had been cleared to land. The collision led to the deaths of Forest and his colleague, while many passengers and surviving crew members were injured. Out of the roughly 70 people onboard, about 40 were taken to hospitals, though most suffered only minor injuries and were released by Monday morning.

Harrowing video shows the moment plane crashes into fire truck

A chilling video from LaGuardia Airport shows the exact moment an Air Canada Express plane slammed into a fire truck on a runway in Queens on Sunday night — a crash that killed both pilots on board.

Here’s CCTV footage capturing the exact moment Air Canada Express Flight AC8646, a Bombardier CRJ-900, collided with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport last night. pic.twitter.com/qxGMZzKXPD — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) March 23, 2026

The fire truck was moving across the runway to respond to another plane that had reported an issue. But before it could get across, the incoming aircraft struck it.

In the clip, the Air Canada plane can be seen speeding down the runway before crashing straight into the truck. Even after the impact, the plane continues moving forward.

The fire truck was hit from the side, completely smashed and torn apart in the collision. Smoke can be seen rising from the runway in the aftermath, with debris scattered around.

The passengers and other crew members on the plane survived. The two workers inside the fire truck also made it out alive.