The White House on Easter Sunday released its official message amid the ongoing Iran–Israel–US war, even as tensions escalated over the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, Donald Trump issued a direct and expletive-laden warning to Iran, threatening consequences if the key oil route is not reopened.

Trump warns Iran over Strait of Hormuz

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” He added, “Open the F—— Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

White House Easter message

Later, the White House issued a formal Easter statement centred on Christianity and religious freedom.

“This Easter Sunday, as Christians around the world rejoice in the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ, President Donald J. Trump stands as a fierce defender of the Christian faith,” the statement said.

It added that “from his first day back in office, President Trump has made protecting people of faith a cornerstone of his Administration,” and described the United States as “once again a beacon of religious liberty.”

Domestic policy references

The statement said the administration “established the historic White House Faith Office” and “a new Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias.” It also said Trump “pardoned Christians and pro-life activists who were unjustly persecuted.”

On social policy, it said the government “declared it the official policy… that there are only two immutable sexes — male and female” and “banned federal funding for the chemical and surgical mutilation of minors.”

The message added that the administration “strengthened conscience protections for healthcare providers” and “mandated enforcement of the Hyde Amendment to end the use of federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote abortion.”

International positions

On foreign policy, the statement said the administration “reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy” and “restricted visas for individuals involved in violations of religious freedom.”

It also said the US “delivered critical humanitarian assistance to persecuted Christian communities” and “ordered targeted strikes against jihadist Islamic State terrorists in Nigeria.”

The statement concluded, “faith is not a private matter to be silenced by government but a foundational strength of our Republic,” adding that the administration is “restoring religious liberty, protecting the innocent, and ensuring that America will always remain one nation under God.”