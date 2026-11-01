US President Donald Trump floated two unlikely candidates for the White House press secretary role after the last person in the job, Katie Zacharia, lasted just five days.

During an interview in Florida on Friday (US time), the Republican leader said he was open to considering Trinidadian rap icon Nicki Minaj, who has been increasingly spotted with the POTUS recently. With the remarks delivered while he was in conversation with conservative influencer and podcast host Benny Johnson, Trump also pointed to the possibility of ‘The Benny Show’ host stepping into the role.

Trump weighs in on next press secretary appointment

When outright asked by podcast host Benny Johnson if the rapper could take on the role, Trump replied, “That’s a good idea. I think I’ll have to think about that. I’m gonna think about that.”

He then suggested Johnson himself would also be “pretty good” for the role.

Minaj has repeatedly been seen with Trump in public and voiced her support for the MAGA leader. In late October, the “Super Bass” singer joined the Republican POTUS at a Michigan rally after travelling on board Air Force One with Trump and some other members of the administration.

“#AirForceOneBARBIE,” she captioned a video of herself on the presidential jet.

Trump even welcomed Minaj to the podium, introducing her as the queen of rap, as he campaigned for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

Just days before her high-profile getaway, Nicki told her fans on X that she wasn’t “going anywhere” when it came to her loyalty to President Trump. Her remarks, in turn, followed her attendance at an Oval Office meeting, where the Republican leader called her his “favourite.”

“She’s been with me a long time. I won’t say how long,” Trump added at the time. Hours later, Minaj wrote on X, “Not going anywhere. Right where I need to be,” in response to a video of the Oval Office moment.

White House defers press secretary appointment amid midterm buzz

In light of Trump and Minaj’s growing bond, the White House has repeatedly reiterated that Trump is in no hurry to announce Katie Zacharia’s replacement as he remains occupied with the November 3 midterm election.

Speaking to USA Today last month, Steven Cheung, WHite House communications director, said that the decision isn’t expected until after the election. “President Trump and his team are focused on the midterm election,” he said on being asked about a potential timeline for the press secretary announcement.

Cheung shared the same statement with Newsweek this weekend, adding, “The President is the best messenger and unmatched motivator for the Republican Party, and he will continue crisscrossing the country to share his commonsense, America First agenda directly with the American people.”

The White House press secretary job has been at the centre of contention ever since Karoline Leavitt left the high-profile post, having embraced the mantle in 2025. She stepped down at the end of August 2026 after becoming the youngest person to serve in the role. Leavitt vowed to remain a “vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party” in her formal exit statement shared on X at the time, as her departure came months after she and her husband welcomed their second child and returned from her maternity leave.

After Leavitt’s resignation, the White House went more than a month without a press secretary. Soon after that, former communications advisor for Trump Media, Katie Zacharia, entered office, only to leave five days later. Her short-lived term ended after the sole 14-minute briefing that instantly drew scrutiny over her legal credentials.