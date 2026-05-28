Millions of Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), will get their June payments on Monday (June 1), according to the payment calendar released by the Social Security Administration. The agency also confirmed that regular Social Security retirement payments will continue on their normal June schedule based on beneficiaries’ birth dates.

The Social Security Administration sends benefits to nearly 74 million people across the United States. These payments support retirees, people with disabilities, and low-income individuals who depend on federal assistance programs for monthly expenses such as rent, groceries, medicines, and utility bills.

SSI payments usually arrive on the first day of each month. However, the agency sends checks earlier when the first day falls on a weekend or federal holiday. This adjustment allows recipients to receive their money before banks and government offices close for non-business days.

“Payment dates change only when necessary to avoid delays caused by weekends or holidays,” the Social Security Administration said in its annual payment calendar.

When will June Social Security checks arrive?

Regular Social Security retirement benefits in June will follow the agency’s standard Wednesday schedule. People born between the first and 10th day of the month will receive their checks on June 10. Those born between the 11th and 20th will receive payments on June 17. Beneficiaries with birth dates between the 21st and 31st will get checks on June 24, reported Clarion Ledger.

The Social Security Administration urged beneficiaries to use direct deposit whenever possible. “Direct deposit remains the safest and fastest way to receive benefits,” the agency said.

People who receive both SSI and regular Social Security benefits will continue to get separate payments under the federal schedule. In some months, recipients will receive two SSI payments because of holiday or weekend conflicts.

The next early SSI payment after June will arrive on Friday, July 31. That payment covers August benefits because August 1 falls on a Saturday in 2026. Similar adjustments will happen later in the year for November payments and for the January 2027 check, which will arrive on New Year’s Eve.

Why do some SSI recipients get extra payments in certain months?

Some SSI beneficiaries will receive three separate payments during October and December because of calendar shifts. The first SSI payment will arrive on the first day of the month as usual. Regular Social Security benefits will follow on their scheduled dates. Then recipients will receive the next month’s SSI payment early because the upcoming first day lands on a weekend or holiday.

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The Social Security Administration said this does not mean beneficiaries receive extra money overall. Instead, the agency adjusts payment timing to prevent delays.

According to the 2026 SSI calendar, beneficiaries will receive payments on June 1 for June benefits, July 1 for July benefits, and July 31 for August benefits. September payments will arrive on September 1, while October payments will come on October 1. November benefits will be issued early on October 30. December payments will arrive on December 1, and January 2027 benefits will be sent on December 31, 2026.