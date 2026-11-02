A rising interest in American politics is but inevitable this time of the year, especially with the crucial midterm elections scheduled for November 3, 2026, in the United States.

Results are expected to start trickling in as early as 6 pm ET on the east coast on Tuesday. According to The Times’ reporting, the last polls could close in far western Alaska at 1 am ET.

On the flip side, results of some neck-and-neck electoral races may be delayed for days or weeks. Therefore, it would be quite normal actually if you go to bed on election night without knowing who won a midterm congressional race. Moreover, candidates leading early vote may not ultimately be declared the winners. Inevitably, the time it takes to decide a winner will depend on how close the race is and how fast the states counts votes.

Last polls closed, vote count: What does the 2024 election data show?

Taking a look at how voting and decision-making progressed in the last general election could help us get an idea of things may move forward this year as well, keeping in mind that things can change from one electoral race to another. According to The Associated Press’ vote count data from the November 5 (2024) general election, here’s what happened in key Senate states:

The last poll closed at 8 pm ET (Tuesday, November 5, 2024) in Maine and New Hampshire, 9 pm ET in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Texas. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s last poll closed at 7 pm ET, and Ohio at 7:30 pm ET.

Since the last poll closed at 1 am in Alaska, evidently no votes had been counted by midnight in 2024. 75% of votes had been tallied by noon on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The Associated Press’ vote count data from 2024, as compiled by The New York Times, shows the following:

US State Last poll close Counted by midnight Counted by noon Wednesday South Carolina 7 pm ET 96% 98% Ohio 7:30 pm ET 95% 98% Maine 8 pm ET 33% 80% New Hampshire 8 pm ET 76% 93% Iowa 9 pm ET 90% 99% Kansas 9 pm ET 87% 97% Michigan 9 pm ET 46% 99% Minnesota 9 pm ET 56% 100% Nebraska 9 pm ET 61% 97% Texas 9 pm ET 88% 99% Alaska 1 am ET 0% 75%

As for the House race in 2024, a significant majority of winners were declared in the 24 hours after Election Day (November 4). However, it took eight days for Republicans to win enough seats to claim control of the chamber. Republicans ultimately won the House race when Arizona’s 6th District was called, according to the Associated Press, which has tracked US election voting for 178 years. On the contrary, California’s 13th District was decided by 187 votes 29 days later.

What time are state-wise US midterm election results expected?

The following information is based on previous election data from The Associated Press.

US State Polls close at Results expected Alabama 8 pm ET Typically reported by 1 am ET. AP has called recent congressional races on the election night itself. Alaska Midnight and 1 am ET First results expected around 1 am ET Arizona 9 pm ET First results at around 10 pm ET Arkansas 8:30 pm ET Typically reported by early Wednesday morning. The AP has called recent congressional on election night. California 11 pm ET Counting could take days or weeks as most voters casr votes by mail. Colorado 9 pm ET Could take days due to votes sent via mail. Connecticut 8 pm ET Last time, the state’s congressional races were called on election night or in the early morning after. Delaware 8 pm ET Nearly all ballots were counted before midnight in recent elections. District of Columbia 8 pm ET During the 2024 elections, about 87% of votes wre reported by noon the next day. Florida 7 pm and 8 pm ET First votes are expected after most polls close. 99% of the votes were reported by midnight in 2024 general elections. Georgia 7 pm ET All recent congressional races were called on election night. Hawaii 12 am ET The last congressional race call was declared a day later. Idaho 10 pm and 11 pm ET First results after 11 pm. Illinois 8 pm ET A day later Indiana 6 pm and 7 pm ET First results after polls close. Final call was made a day later. Iowa 9 pm ET Last time, the final call was made 22 days later, while 99% of votes were reported by 12 am ET during the 2024 general election. Kansas 8 pm and 9 pm ET All recent congressional races called on election night. Kentucky 6 pm and 7 pm ET

First results after polls close. During the 2024 cycle, all voted were counted by midnight on election night. Louisiana 9 pm ET Most votes typically reported by midnight. Maine 8 pm ET During the 2024 cycle, 95% of votes were reported after a day and a half. Maryland 8 pm ET 80% of votes were reported by midnight in 2024, but it took several days to reach 95%. Massachusetts 8 pm ET About two-thirds were reported by midnight. Michigan 8 pm and 9 pm ET Half of the votes were reported by midnight ET in 2022 and 2024. Minnesota 9 pm ET 56% of votes were reported by midnight ET in 2024. Mississippi 8 pm ET 84% of votes were reported by midnight ET in 2024. Missouri 8 pm ET The AP has called recent congressional races on election night. Montana 10 pm ET Recent elections saw the votecount hit 95% in a day or two. Nebraska 9 pm ET 60% of votes were reported by midnight ET in 2024. Nevada 10 pm ET Took about two days to report 95% of votes in 2024. New Hampshire 7 pm and 8 pm ET Three-quarters of votes reported by midnight in 2024. New Jersey 8 pm ET 91% of votes reported by midnights in 2024. New Mexico 9 pm ET The final congressional race call was a day later. New York 9 pm ET Most votes expected by noon the next day. North Carolina 7:30 pm ET 95% of votes reported just after midnight in 2024. North Dakota 8 pm and 9 pm ET All congressional raced were called on election night. Ohio 7:30 pm ET The final congressional race call was made 15 days later.

How many citizens have already voted for the US midterms?

A recent analysis by the University of Florida shows that more than 50.5 million early votes have been cast across the country as of Saturday morning. While the actual start line for the electoral race is still a bit far, this number is already nearly 5 million more than the total number of early votes recorded in the last midterm elections four years ago.

The US university’s analysis further noted that voter enthusiasm for this week’s election seemed to be at its strongest among Democrats. According to the American states that put together such information, 10.7 million registered Democrats have voted so far, compared with 7.8 million registered Republicans.

Meanwhile, 862,700 people had voted as of Wednesday in Harris county, including Houston, according to an AP analysis. In comparison, 564,500 had voted at the same time four years ago. The Associated Press also noted early voting has soared this time in other close Senate races. Early voting is up 83% compared with the 2022 midterms in South Carolina, where Trump won by 18% in the 2024 general election.

At the centre of other key Senate battles, Kansas has seen an uptick of 34% in early voting, 44% in Maine and 32% in Michigan, according to The Associated Press analysis published on October 30 (US time).

While individuals’ political bent is in no way a confirmed indication of how the votes would actually be cast, this year’s electoral contest particularly represents a high-stakes race, especially for Republicans who are defending a narrow lead with a 53-47 Senate majority.

At the same time, Democrats are aiming to secure sweeping victories, even in states that may conventionally be more Republican-leaning. An increasing number of surveys and polls are documenting the general public’s surging disappointment with Trump’s presidency, particularly his handling of the economy since the US launched a military campaign against Iran in late February.