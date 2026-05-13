Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani has unveiled a $124.7 billion Executive Budget for fiscal year 2027 that will reshape how New York City spends money on housing, public safety, child care, transportation, parks and social services. The administration said the budget closes a massive fiscal gap without raising property taxes, cutting core services or dipping into emergency reserves.

The budget marks the first major financial plan under Mamdani’s administration. While announcing the budget, mayor Mamdani said, “This budget rejects that failed politics. We are restoring fiscal stability without slashing the services people depend on, without raising property taxes and without asking working families to pay for a crisis they did not create. Instead, we are making government work for the people of this city: securing support from Albany and taxing the rich so we can invest in housing, safety, child care, parks, libraries and the public goods that make New York the greatest city in the world.”

The administration also announced major long-term capital investments, including billions of dollars for affordable housing and the largest city commitment in recent years toward repairing and modernizing public housing operated by the New York City Housing Authority, according to NYC Mayor’s office.

What’s different about this year’s budget?

The budget arrives at a time when New York City faces major financial pressure. According to the Mamdani administration, the city inherited budget gaps larger than those seen during the Great Recession.

City officials said previous budgets underfunded several essential services and obligations. Those shortfalls pushed projected budget gaps above $12 billion. The administration said that the city needed immediate action to stabilize finances while protecting public services.

Mamdani framed the budget as a rejection of austerity politics, according to the administration. Instead of reducing services or increasing broad taxes, the administration chose to target inefficiencies, restructure some long-term obligations and seek support from Albany.

Budget gap balance

City Hall used several methods to close the budget gap. The administration ordered every city agency to appoint a chief savings officer. Through that effort, the city identified $1.77 billion in savings across fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Officials also identified another $1.2 billion in savings by changing how several major programs operate, according to NYC Mayor’s office. The administration said reforms in special education transportation, class size management and the CityFHEPS housing voucher program reduced unnecessary costs.

The city also adjusted its debt payment schedule. That move alone is expected to save $1.64 billion during Fiscal Year 2027 without affecting retiree benefits or employee pensions.

State leaders in Albany also played a major role in stabilizing the city’s finances. Governor Kathy Hochul, senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and assembly speaker Carl Heastie backed measures that provided about $4 billion in total support and authorizations.

That package included $352 million in direct aid, $3.2 billion in state authorizations tied to pension restructuring and class size flexibility, and another $500 million in projected revenue through a pied-a-terre tax on luxury second homes valued above $5 million.

What taxes and new revenues does the plan include?

One of the biggest revenue measures is the pied-a-terre tax on expensive second homes. The administration says the tax targets wealthy property owners who maintain luxury residences in New York City while living elsewhere for most of the year.

Mamdani also plans to work with City Council Speaker Julie Menin on reducing the Unincorporated Business Tax credit. City Hall says that credit mainly benefits millionaires and that scaling it back could generate another $68 million in revenue.

The administration said that the budget does not increase property taxes for ordinary homeowners.

What about libraries, parks and public services?

The executive budget includes several recurring annual investments aimed at protecting public services. Libraries will receive an additional $31.7 million annually. The administration says the money will support operations, staffing and community programs across the city’s library systems.

The Fair Fares transit discount program will receive another $25 million, according to NYC Mayor’s office. The program helps low-income New Yorkers pay for subway and bus rides. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation will receive an additional $15 million annually for park maintenance and services.

The budget also adds $15 million annually for the City University of New York and $10 million for the Department of Cultural Affairs.

What support does the budget provide for child care and schools?

Child care and education form a major part of the budget plan. The administration will spend $40 million in fiscal year 2027 to increase provider reimbursement rates for child care programs. Officials say the move aims to improve access and stabilize the child care workforce.

The city will also invest $17.3 million in the NYC Reads and Solves program. The initiative focuses on literacy and math support for students.

Another key proposal is the launch of “Little Apple,” described as New York City’s first municipal day care system. The budget allocates $2.3 million in Fiscal Year 2027 and $2 million annually starting in Fiscal Year 2028.

The administration says these investments aim to reduce costs for families while improving educational support for children.

Budget plan for public safety

The Mamdani administration places focus on community-based public safety programs alongside traditional city services. The Office of Community Safety will receive $40.9 million in fiscal year 2027 and over $40 million annually afterward, according to NYC Mayor’s office. The Office of Hate Crime Prevention will receive $26 million every year beginning in Fiscal Year 2027.

The city also plans to expand legal protections for vulnerable residents. The budget includes $22 million for legal counsel programs in fiscal year 2026, plus $14.3 million in fiscal year 2027 for the Right to Counsel initiative. That funding rises to $40 million annually beginning in Fiscal Year 2028.

The administration also introduced a supervised release intensive case management pilot program. The initiative receives $7.7 million in Fiscal Year 2027.

The budget adds funding for 20 new staff members at the Civilian Complaint Review Board and 84 new civilian employees for the Fire Department of the City of New York.

What changes are planned for streets and transportation?

The administration plans major spending on street safety and sanitation. The “Safer Streets” program and implementation of Sammy’s Law will receive $34.9 million in fiscal year 2027. Funding increases to over $65 million by fiscal year 2030. The initiative aims to redesign streets and improve pedestrian safety.

The Department of Citywide Administrative Services will also receive nearly $900,000 annually between fiscal years 2027 and 2029 for pedestrian alert systems.

Waste containerization is another major focus. The city plans to spend $14.8 million in Fiscal Year 2027, with spending expected to grow to $162.2 million by Fiscal Year 2030. Officials said the goal is to reduce trash build-up and improve cleanliness across neighborhoods.

What economic and worker protection programs are included?

The budget includes several measures aimed at supporting workers, street vendors and small businesses.

Street vendor support programs will receive $20.5 million in fiscal year 2027. The city also plans to spend $12.6 million on a reserve fund for the Medallion Loan Guarantee Program, which supports taxi medallion owners facing financial pressure.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection will receive additional funding that grows to $18 million annually by fiscal year 2029. The administration also allocated $4 million in fiscal years 2027 and 2028 for commercial lease legal assistance programs designed to help small businesses navigate rent disputes and lease negotiations.

How much money goes toward health and mental health services?

Mental health and healthcare investments form another major section of the budget. The administration plans to spend $47.3 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2027 on improving access to mental health care.

Programs supporting survivors of violence and abuse will receive $16.7 million in fiscal year 2027. The city also allocated $11.3 million annually for disease testing and surveillance programs. Senior support services will receive another $3.4 million.

Budget plan for housing and NYCHA

Housing represents one of the largest long-term investments in the executive budget. The city’s five-year capital plan has grown to $117.1 billion, including $8.2 billion in new investments introduced by the Mamdani administration.

A major share of that funding targets affordable housing. The budget includes $4 billion in capital funding for the Department of Housing Preservation and Development over five years, plus another $500 million in fiscal year 2031, according to NYC Mayor’s office.

The administration says the investment will help create deeply affordable housing for low-income residents.

The budget also includes another $500 million in Fiscal Year 2028 for comprehensive renovations at NYCHA developments. Combined with earlier commitments, officials say the funding will modernize thousands of public housing apartments.

In addition, the city plans to spend $256 million between Fiscal Years 2026 and 2028 to repair vacant NYCHA apartments and return them to tenants. City Hall described it as the largest capital commitment ever made for turning over vacant public housing units.