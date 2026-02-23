Mexico’s most wanted drug lord, Nemesio Oseguera, better known as “El Mencho,” has been killed in a military operation, Mexican officials confirmed on Sunday. The operation comes after growing pressure from the Trump administration on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to step up action against drug trafficking. The US had warned it could intervene directly if Mexico did not move more aggressively against cartels.

According to Mexico’s defence ministry, a shootout erupted in the western state of Jalisco. Oseguera was critically injured during the confrontation and later died while being airlifted to Mexico City. The ministry said US authorities had provided “complementary information” ahead of the operation.

“The operation for his arrest was led by the Defence Ministry, and he ended up being killed,” a government source familiar with the mission told Reuters.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau called Oseguera’s killing a “great development” for the United States, Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

Who was El Mencho?

Oseguera, 53, was a former police officer who rose to become the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG. The cartel is named after the state of Jalisco, home to Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s largest cities.

According to Reuters, in just a few years, the CJNG grew into a global criminal network. It rivalled the Sinaloa cartel, once led by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is now serving a life sentence in a US prison. Another major Sinaloa figure, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, has also been taken down in recent years.

“Apart from the heads of the Sinaloa cartel, El Mencho has been the biggest prize for many, many years,” said Vanda Felbab-Brown, an expert on international organised crime, in a statement to Reuters. She warned that his death could have serious consequences. “A tremendous amount of violence is going to happen,” she said.

US provided intel to Mexico in operation

US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government during an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, which led to the death of Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes. In a statement, Leavitt added that El Mencho had been a top target for both the Mexican and US governments due to his role in trafficking fentanyl into the United States.

In the operation, three other cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested. She added that President Donald Trump had previously designated the cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, emphasising the administration’s commitment to holding narcoterrorists accountable and praising the Mexican military for their cooperation in the successful mission.

US issues security alert for several Mexican states

The US Mission to Mexico issued a security alert on February 22, 2026, warning American citizens to stay indoors in several parts of the country due to ongoing security operations and related violence.

The alert covers Jalisco state, including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara. It also includes Tamaulipas state, including Reynosa and other municipalities, as well as parts of Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León.

The embassy has asked US citizens to stay away from areas where police or military operations are underway. It urged people to stay alert, pay close attention to what is happening around them and avoid unnecessary movement.

Why was “Code Red” declared?

In a post on X, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro explained what led to the emergency alert.

“Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to confrontations in the area. Also as a result of this operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles to hinder the action of the authorities.” He added: “I have given the instruction to immediately set up the security committee with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population.”

Soon after the operation, roadblocks began appearing across the state. Vehicles were set on fire and used to block highways. Thick black smoke could be seen rising in several areas.

Is Guadalajara Airport shut down?

Soon after news of his killing spread, violence exploded across Jalisco and beyond. Cars were set on fire. Gunmen blocked highways. Roads were shut down in more than half a dozen states, especially in northern and western Mexico. Thick black smoke rose into the sky as vehicles burned along major routes.

Six people have been detained in connection with the incidents. One alleged attacker was killed at the intersection of Avenida Lázaro Cárdenas and Fuelle. At least three vehicles have been seized.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro urged residents to stay home until the situation was under control. The US embassy also advised American citizens in the area to shelter in place.

Panic broke out at Guadalajara International Airport as reports of cartel violence spread. Video shared on social media showed dozens of travellers running through the terminal, some dragging their luggage, others crouching behind counters for safety. Many feared attacks or retaliation by cartel members.

The Pacific Airport Group later said the Mexican National Guard had been deployed to the airport. It added that no direct incidents had taken place inside the airport and blamed the scenes on “panic among passengers.”

Flights cancelled, travel disrupted

Air travel was heavily affected. Air Canada said it temporarily suspended operations in Puerto Vallarta. United Airlines confirmed that “United Airlines flight operations to PVR are cancelled,” in a statement sent to Reuters. American Airlines said it had cancelled flights to and from Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara for the rest of Sunday, February 22.

What’s happening in Puerto Vallarta?

In the beach city of Puerto Vallarta, more than 10 vehicles have reportedly been set on fire in different parts of town. Black smoke has been seen rising over the city.

The municipal government is urging both residents and visitors to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Public transportation in the city has stopped as a precaution. Drivers are being told to stay off the roads.

Hotels are advising guests to remain inside their properties. Some businesses are choosing to close temporarily for safety.