US President Donald Trump announced the launch of TrumpRx.gov website, a direct-to-consumer platform , as part of his efforts to bring down prescription drug costs in America.

At a press briefing on Feb 5, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the brand-new website a “a state-of-the-art website for American consumers to purchase low-cost prescription drugs.” She also hailed the announcement as something “historic” that “will save millions of Americans their hard-earned money.”

About the TrumpRx website

Back in September 2025, Trump first brought up his plans of launching the TrumpRx website, revealing that Pfizer had agreed to lower the prices for prescription drugs offered through Medicaid. He called it his administration’s “most favoured nation” push in an attempt to exert pressure on companies to charge American patients the same as they do internationally.

The platform will help connect consumers to pharmaceutical websites with the option to pay the lowest cash price without insurance, Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz told ABC News. He further underscored that the platform itself doesn’t sell the drugs. “This is a government website. We are allowing everybody transparency into what these drugs cost,” Dr Oz noted.

And so, through this platform, any company selling the drugs can put the products on the website, allowing consumers to compare discounted prices and buy the lowest-charging option.

.@DrOzCMS: “You get to go to https://t.co/QSJ4wskHM1 and get access to these discounted prices — and they’re STEEPLY reduced prices compared to what you would normally get… the goal is to get you, the American people, to check this website before you make a purchase.” https://t.co/g5sbD4sb3d pic.twitter.com/jbno3KKRvh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2026

At the time of its launch, the TrumpRx platform features only medications from the five companies that were first to agree upon deals with the Trump administration. These are AstraZeneca, Lilly, EMD, Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer, as per a White House fact sheet. Other companies will be allowed to list drugs “in the coming months.”

In a press release of its own, Pfizer said the TrumpRx website would help make innovative medicines more affordable and accessible to millions of Americans. “The program provides Americans a wide range of more than 30 medicines at a significant discount off list price,” Pfizer stated.

“This effort is part of Pfizer’s broader landmark Most Favored Nation (MFN) agreement with the U.S. government enabling patients to pay lower prices for their prescription medicines, while strengthening America’s role as a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation.”

Trump has put in a lot of time into the TrumpRx launch ahead of this year’s midterm elections. At a political rally in December, he said, “This is the biggest thing ever to happen on drug prices … it’s going to reduce the cost of health care because health care is probably 50 percent drugs, right? This achievement alone should win us the midterms.”

On Thursday, the POTUS was joined by Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services, and Joe Gebbia, director of the National Design Studio, at a planned event on Thursday, where they demonstrated how the site functions. It took place at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

TrumpRx vs Healthcare.gov

The TrumpRx website’s official launch is making headlines over 12 years after Healthcare.gov debuted. The initiative backed by former President Barack Obama and other Democrats was designed to help Americans look for health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act.

With his new website, Trump hopes to avoid the failure the Healthcare.gov website incurred at the time of its launch. Getting a rocky start, the platform saw only six people successfully sign up for health plans on its first, as per the internal Obama administration notes obtained by Republicans, the Washington Post reported.